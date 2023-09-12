featured Regional fire crews respond to report of fire in Rockland apartment complex By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Sep 12, 2023 Sep 12, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Rockland Police Officer Tim Davis and Assistant Rockland Fire Chief Mikail Mazzeo watch as firefighters search apartments on Knox Street after a report of a fire was received. Photo by Stephen Betts Fire officials from Rockland and Rockport confer at the fire scene on Knox Street in Rockland. Photo by Stephen Betts A Rockland fire truck on Knox Street. Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — Crews from local fire departments responded Tuesday evening to a report of a fire at an apartment complex.But no fire was found and the report of smoke is believed to have been the result of bug spray being used in an apartment.The call came in at about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12 on Knox Street in Rockland. Rockland firefighters went into the apartment where the smoke was reported as well as adjacent apartments.Rockport and Camden crews also responded but were sent back when it was determined there was no fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Breakwater Design & Build, Inc. Breakwater Design & Build, Inc. transformed this beautiful ocean front home! Sale on Kay Stephens Fairy Dresses! Sale on Kay Stephens Fairy Dresses! Patrick Chamberlin, CIC, Earns Property & Casualty Consultant’s License More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers KALETA & SUPER YAMBA BAND – September 22 Live at the Strand Theatre Maine Made Gift Store in Rockport Open this week, closed part of next week! Open this week, closed part of next week! Maine Made Magic is all we carry. More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists