The following deed transfers were recorded from March 9, 2023, through March 15, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
Appleton
Town of Appleton to David Flanagan.
Camden
Sterling Summers to Stephanie Summers.
ALKO Acceptance Corporation to Alabama Property LLC.
Paul Cartwright to Thomas Brereton Smith.
Hope
Richard A. Bresnahan Qualified Personal Residence Trust to Ann Watson Bresnahan Irrevocable Family Trust.
Ann Watson Bresnahan Qualified Personal Residence Trust to Ann Watson Bresnahan Irrevocable Family Trust.
North Haven
Stacy P. McCline Trust to Wendy E. Packer.
Owls Head
Thomas Hurd Karl Est. to Carol A. Martz.
Rockland
Robert G. Johnston to Robert G. Johnston Trust.
Robert L. Carlson to Georges River Properties LLC.
Joan L. Carlson Est. to Georges River Properties LLC.
James Raye to James Raye Trust.
City of Rockland to Katherine McKinlay.
Threecrows Enterprises LLC to Leonardo Andres Gonell.
Mark M. Piscitelli to Mark M. Piscitelli.
Ronald McManus to Wayne Zysk.
Rockport
Kevin Eastler to Timothy A. Gillam.
South Thomaston
Diane Mero to Ann M. Lemon.
St. George
Jane Mead Smalley to Jane Mead Smalley.
Lee H. Haupt Trust to Lee H. Haupt.
Napoleon J. Debarros Jr. to Kathryn A. Pardo.
Kathleen Barker Trust to Herring Gut Coastal Science Center.
Thomaston
Tonya M. Holt to James Harding.
165 New County Road LLC To JATO LLC.
Union
Earlene S. Williams Est. to Edward E. Williams Trust.
Earlene S. Williams Est. to Edward E. Williams Trust.
Arthur G. Baumgartner to Royce W. Miller II.
Ann Donaldson to William L. MacFadyen.
Warren
Leland E. Boggs II Trust to Boggs Homes Inc.
Leland E. Boggs II Trust to Leland E Boggs IV.
Leland E. Boggs II Trust to Karen Davis.
Leland E. Boggs II Trust to Robin E. Boggs.
Leland E. Boggs II Trust to Earle Boggs Robinson.
Robin E. Boggs to Boggs Homes Inc.
Judy C. Laidlaw to Judy C. Laidlaw.
