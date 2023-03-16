The following deed transfers were recorded from March 2, 2023, through March 8, 2023, at the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
Appleton
Elizabeth O. Trezise to Robert N. Ford, Anne A. Ford
Camden
Carolyn Lena Knight Est. to Daniel J. Janssen Trust, Angela W. Janssen Trust, Daniel J. Janssen and Angela W. Janssen Trust Dated April 21, 2014
Nicholas Edmondson Est. to Julianne J. Edmondson Est.
Julianne J. Edmondson Est. to David Shaw Swanson Jr., Joanna Murphy Swanson
Michael F. Gregston, Meredith T. Gregston to Robert D. Cagnina Jr., Ann L. Cagnina
Cushing
Anthony F. Campagna Trust, Susan A. Campagna Trust, Campagna Family Trust II to Peter A. Campagna
Ramona F. Ames to PPG Realty Trust
Holly C. Doody to Jill I. Doody Trust, Doody Real Estate Trust
Mary O. Shannon 1992 Trust, George Wodicka Trust to Sarah Shannon, Catherine Shannon, John Shannon
Cheryl B. Ryan, Terence L. Ryan to Devera Petak
Mariann Ahola, Mariann A. Laaka to Eric M. Meklin
Hope
Dennis Stevens, Robert W. Rusnak to Kyle Spencer Revocable Trust, Seth Lane Revocable Trust
Rockland
Leslie Raye, Nicole Raye to Karen McCormick
Cecelia J. Dove, Gregory W. Dove to Captain Hugo’s Guesthouse LLC
Stephanie A. Kallio to Carolyn S. Hopps, Colby F. Allred
Chase Realty LLC to Eastern Tire Service Inc.
Rockport
Sharon L. Maher, Karen L. Maher to Ismael Casaletto, Maria Plummer Casaletto, Mara Plummer Casaletto
Vick P. Contella, Barbara M. Contella to Stephen P. Contella, Sherry L. Contella, Lindsey Contella
John L. Pence to Dennis Waite, Lois Waite, Kristyn Kynch
John J. Nichols, Rita M. Nichols to Peggy J. Murray, Margaret R. Jameson
Lee David Marshall Est. to Sherrie Lake
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Debra Bryne, Michael Bryne
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Melissa Crews
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners
Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners to Samoset Resort Time Share Estates Association of Unit Owners
St. George
Holly C. Doody to Jill I. Doody Trust, Doody Real Estate Trust
Thomaston
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Trust, Residential Credit Opportunities Trust VI A, American Mortgage Investment Partners Management LLC Atty
Roseann Parisi to Vagabond Properties LLC
Union
William M. Mallia III Trust, Walter H. Jones and Patti S. Jones Joint Revocable Living Trust to Daniel Fraser
Vinalhaven
Mark Nicholas Van Praag, Nicholas Van Praag, Nadja Zerunian, Nadja Van Praag to 83 City Point Road LLC
Danielle Crosier, Matthew Crosier to Daniel F. Bickford, Lucy M. Bickford
Daniel F. Bickford, Lucy M. Bickford to Matthew Crosier, Danielle Crosier
Warren
Dorothy M. Dolham Est. to Diane C. Possee, Donna H. Dolham, Dana C. Dolham
Dorothy M. Dolham Est. to Dean B. Dolham, Donna H. Dolham, Dana C. Dolham, Deborah A. Pitassi, Diane C. Possee
David Longchamps, Laurie Longchamps to Edward and Robert Kaler Revocable Living Trust
Bruce G. Meklin to Bruce G. Meklin, Ann Meklin
Washington
Billine M. Harford, Billine M. Gale to Dustin D. Seekins, Angela H. Works
Samuel Hawthorne to Berkley Investments LLC
Donald L. Grinnell, Elizabeth A. Grinnell to Katherine Grinnell Trembley, Katherine Grinnell Trembley
Helen G. Caddie Larcenia, Helen G. Caddie Larcenia, Helen G. Brown to Darius F Brown
Jeffrey E. Grinnell, Stephanie L. Grinnell to Michael A. Prescott, Theresa Hoffman