CAMDEN — Four residents have expressed interest in two Select Board seats up for election this year, each with a three-year-term.
Former Select Board member Marc Ratner has taken out nomination papers as have Christopher Nolan, and Mary Beth Leone Thomas.
Incumbent Vice Chair Alison McKellar has said she plans to run for re-election.
The Select Board seats up for election are currently held by Chair Bob Falciani and McKellar.
McKellar has confirmed she is running for re-election.
Ratner previously served two terms on the board. He has worked as an executive for major record companies in Los Angeles and still works in music management. He also does search and rescue work in the area.
In June 2022, he lost his bid for re-election to Tom Hedstrom by a vote of 713-675.
The nomination papers for Select Board and School Board became available Friday, March 3. Nomination papers must be returned to the town office with signatures from residents of Camden by no later than 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
Marcus Mrowka and Rick Thackeray have taken out papers to run again for school board. Their seats are the two that are up for election this year and they have three-year terms.
The election will be held in June.
McKellar commented when asked why she is running for re-election:
“I still get excited about the issues that are brought to me by residents and the opportunity to advocate for people and causes that sometimes get overshadowed. I feel there’s still a lot of work to be done on issues like public access to our shoreline, natural resource planning, affordable housing and others issues where public interests can easily be overlooked. I’ve learned so much over my first two terms and if Camden residents want me for another three years, I’ll be glad to keep asking questions and looking for solutions with their help.”
