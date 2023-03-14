News

CAMDEN — Four residents have expressed interest in two Select Board seats up for election this year, each with a three-year-term.

Former Select Board member Marc Ratner has taken out nomination papers as have Christopher Nolan, and Mary Beth Leone Thomas.

