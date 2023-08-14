ROCKLAND — Public safety officials from around Knox County are working to have a response to the pending closure of the Knox County Regional Communications Center because of the loss of staff.
Mike Larrivee, the communications director for the Waldo County Regional Communications Center, said Saturday Aug. 12 that the center would answer 911 calls for Knox County but would not be dispatching the calls to Knox public safety departments.
The Waldo County dispatchers will type the calls into the public safety computer system. Then, someone from Knox County who is also connected to the system will need to contact the appropriate emergency department.
Larrivee said Waldo County's center is fully staffed with 17 employees including himself. While the center can handle answering the 9-1-1 calls, it would not be able to also dispatch the calls.
"I don't want to hurt my staff but I also don't want to leave Knox County residents without emergency services," he said.
The Waldo County director said he has given Knox County until Wednesday, Aug. 16 to submit a specific proposal.
Rockland Fire Chief Christopher Whytock Monday, Aug. 14 said he met Friday afternoon with Knox County Administrator Andrew Hart about responding to the crisis.
The flurry of activity comes after a Thursday evening Aug. 10 meeting of the Knox County Commissioners and Knox County Budget Committee at which the officials were told the Knox dispatch center would be closing due to a lack of staff.
And public safety officials said the crisis has been long in the making.
Whytock said Aug. 14 that for a time, retired public safety officials have agreed to come in a per diem basis to man computers in Knox County to dispatch fire, emergency medical services and police agencies when they receive messages from Waldo County over the computer system.
Whytock said he is also proposing that Rockland may have to offer its public safety crews high pay (such as $50 an hour) to man the computers and dispatch its crews until Knox County can adequately staff its communications center. Those duties would be when they are not scheduled for their regular duties. The Rockland fire chief the city should then bill Knox County for the costs incurred by Rockland.
At the Thursday, Aug. 10 budget meeting, regional public safety officials expressed frustration with Knox County for allowing the staffing situation to get so dire.
"This is a perfect storm for public safety," Knox County Commissioner Sharon Pohlman said at the Aug. 10 budget meeting,
Knox County Administrator Andrew Hart said the department currently has four dispatchers and one dispatch supervisor. The department is budgeted for 10 dispatchers and three supervisors. But one and possibly two other dispatchers are expected to leave.
Low pay and working conditions that have seen dispatchers working with mandatory overtime and few days off was cited frequently as the reason that dispatchers have left Knox County.
Rockport Fire Chief Jason Peasley said two other dispatchers were expected to leave soon.
Whytock said this has been a problem that has been developing for a long time and fire departments around the county have been warning the county of the pending crisis.
"We're already up a creek and lost a paddle and now we're about to lose the other paddle," Whytock said.
Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said that it was both about pay and a balance between work and family time. He said the dispatch center has been so short-handed during the past year that one dispatcher earned $172,000 last year because of the extreme amount of overtime worked.
Thomaston Fire Chief Mikial Mazzeo said the county needs to increase the pay significantly and do it across the board for dispatchers to retain and recruit new employees.
Rockland Assistant Fire Chief Adam Miceli agreed, saying the pay currently is on par with what Wal-Mart and McDonald's pay its workers. The dispatchers require extensive training and then work in a stressful environment handling emergency calls.
The starting pay for a dispatcher is $18.70 an hour and the top of the scale for someone with at least 18 years of service is $26.19 an hour, Hart said. The administrator said during negotiations with the union last year, the county offered raises but they were turned down by the membership.
Fire officials pointed out, however, that the county offer was rejected because it offered higher increases for new hires but far less for the senior members with experience who would train the new people.
Hart said the remaining dispatchers have voted to de-certify its union but plan to seek representation from another union. Because of the rejection, the workers have not seen an increase in 2023, he said.
Peasley said if the county were to offer an 18 percent increase across the board, it would be approved by the remaining employees.
Hart said he has not heard from the union.
Budget Committee member Jeffrey Northgraves of South Thomaston said an open meeting was not the place to negotiate contracts.
Commissioner Pohlman said the county needs to take action now.
The commissioners took no votes at the meeting. Commission Chair Ed Glaser said the commissioners would discuss the issue. The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for September.
Knox County Communications Director Robert Coombs said that if the county were able to hire more workers the center could be back up to its prior operations within six months.
Dispatch is facing the most acute shortage but other county public safety departments are also facing a lack of staff. The sheriff's patrol has lost five officers recently, and the corrections department is down 11 workers.