Knox County Commissioners meeting

Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe, standing, spoke Thursday evening Aug. 10 to the Knox County Commissioners and the Knox County Budget Committee about the acute shortage of emergency communication workers. Rockland Assistant Fire Chief Adam Miceli is pictured in the front foreground.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — Public safety officials from around Knox County are working to have a response to the pending closure of the Knox County Regional Communications Center because of the loss of staff.

Mike Larrivee, the communications director for the Waldo County Regional Communications Center, said Saturday Aug. 12 that the center would answer 911 calls for Knox County but would not be dispatching the calls to Knox public safety departments.

