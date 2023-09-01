News

Knox County Commissioners

The Knox County Commissioners, from left: Richard Parent, Chair Ed Glaser, Sharyn Pohlman.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

Public safety officials say Knox County is still not doing enough to deal with the disintegration of the regional communications center.

The comments from local leaders came in response to an Aug. 31 letter from the Knox County Commissioners to local public safety chiefs in which the commissioners said the primary responsibility for personnel management has been assigned to the Human Resources department and that the director will report directly to the commissioners.

