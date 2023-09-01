Public safety officials say Knox County is still not doing enough to deal with the disintegration of the regional communications center.
The comments from local leaders came in response to an Aug. 31 letter from the Knox County Commissioners to local public safety chiefs in which the commissioners said the primary responsibility for personnel management has been assigned to the Human Resources department and that the director will report directly to the commissioners.
"Multiple leaders in this County from Fire, EMS and Police have been addressing the failure of the County Administration, and RCC for over three weeks, and yet we are basically in the same position as we were at the beginning," Rockport Fire Chief Jason Peasley said Friday, Sept. 1. "We are handing the RCC over to the County Human Resources Department, i.e. a department of one person who is currently dealing with major issues at the Jail and Sheriff’s Office all at once. This is way too much for one County employee to handle. We need someone from outside the failing County Administration to come in, oversee and mange this ASAP."
Rockland Fire Chief Christopher Whytock offered similar comments.
"The KRCC has hit rock bottom and the emergency services leadership can’t afford for it to fall, again. Until three weeks ago, this problem wasn’t being addressed and the idea that our communications center would have to close was unacceptable and our agencies have been pushing the county hard for a plan of correction and a visible path for this to occur. The plan put forth by the county is being acted on but not at the pace anyone had hoped for. Right now, while all the other work is being put into the re-staffing and restructuring of the communications center, the county must be looking for a director who will oversee the RCC and the management of its employees. Without this, we are going to fall right back into the mess we are currently dealing with," Chief Whytock said.
He said the letter from the commissioners was well articulated but he is "struggling to see the effectiveness of overloading a human resources department of one person. I hope they have a plan in place to assist the HR department."
"As the largest user of the regional communications center, Rockland is not going to sit back and just expect the county will fix this serious public safety issue on their own. We are going to utilize all our resources to make sure we work right beside the commissioners to achieve the common end goal. The Executive Board of the KRCC will be making sure plans are followed, benchmarks are achieved, and promises are kept. We are going to keep the pressure on and hope the county understands that while our agencies didn’t create this disaster, we are going to fix it," Whytock concluded.
Rockland Police Chief Tim Carroll agreed with Whytock's statement.
The letter from the commissioners stated "As many of you are aware, there has been some degree of turmoil within the County recently. While we suspect that this may have been developing for quite some time, it has come to a head in the past several weeks."
"We understand that the immediate matter is the situation involving our Communications Center. As you know, we have taken action to address the imminent threat to public safety by entering into an agreement with Waldo County to handle our 911 calls, while also ensuring that we remain equipped to handle all dispatch calls within Knox County. We are also engaged in discussions with the employees' union that represents our communications employees and are working in collaboration with them to recruit and retain employees to ensure that we remain fully operational, with the goal of resuming responsibility for handling 911 calls originating in our county," the commissioners stated in their letter.
"However, we have come to understand that there are larger and more fundamental issues that require our attention and response. The immediate matter involving the Communications Center is, in our view, only a symptom of a more widespread problem. While we do not pretend to know the full extent of the problem or its origin, it is our belief that it stems in large part from a lack of effective communication between County officials and County employees, as well as between County officials and the public at large. We have come to understand that this situation in general, and the lack of effective communication in particular, has existed for quite some time. While the causes of the situation are likely varied and widespread with no particular person or group of people solely responsible, we together with our County Administrator accept full and complete responsibility. We intend to take appropriate measures to correct it," the commissioners stated.
For the longer term, the commissioners are considering a variety of alternatives, including requiring county officials to participate in leadership development and personnel management improvement strategies.