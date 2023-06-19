ROCKLAND -- A 16-unit apartment building on Lindsey Street has changed owners for the third time in eight years.
And each time, the sale price has skyrocketed.
The apartment complex at 18 Lindsey St. was sold May 31 by The Apartments at Lindsey Street LLC to Shore Village on Lindsey LLC. The sale price was $1.8 million.
The property sold in June 2021 for $1. 2 million and in January 2015 sold for $555,000.
The city has the property assessed for tax purposes at $599,000. The undervalue of certain properties led the City Council to approve -- albeit after much delay -- ordering a full revaluation for properties. The delay, however, means the new values won't be in place until 2025.
The apartment complex was built in 1977 and underwent a major renovation in 2019.
The name of the people connected to Shore Village on Lindsey LLC are not listed on the deed transfer other than an address for the company of 585 Forest Ave Portland first floor. A mortgage for the company tied to the sale lists Bernard Willimann of Yarmouth as manager.
Willimann is listed as a as a property investor, property manager on his LinkedIn page.
The 2019 overhaul of 18 Lindsey St. included a complete renovation of the interiors of the 1977-built building. The flooring was replaced. Shaker-style cabinets and woodwork were installed. Larger windows were installed and the solid exterior doors were replaced with doors that have a window.
LED lighting and new plumbing, along with stainless-steel appliances, were also part of the renovated apartment complex.
In 2019, the rents were $925 for the efficiencies and $1,050 for the one-bedrooms. This included heat, electricity, wifi, laundry, snow removal, lawn care and trash removal.
Willimann could not be reached over the weekend. A telephone message was left with a company he is associated with GoNest LLC in Portland.