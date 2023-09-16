The strong winds were taking a toll on power lines Saturday morning with widespread outages.
And a Rockland public services worker was injured when a tree limb struck him during a cleanup on upper Cedar Street. Rockland police said the worker was cleaning up debris from a downed tree when a limb fell and struck him. A shoulder injury was suspected.
A large tree fell on a house at 15 Shaw Avenue. The falling tree knocked off the chimney and significantly damaged the roof. The house is owned by the Kay Lehr Family Trust of Incline Village, Nev.
A tree also struck a house at 79 Park St. Little damage was visible on the Park Street residence which is owned by Denise Fulkerson.
Trees are also falling around the region including a large one on Ash Point Drive in Owls Head.
In South Thomaston, a tree fell on a power line on Tyler Drive, near the South Thomaston Public Library, almost striking a home.
Central Maine Power reported shortly before 11 a.m. that there were 7,575 homes and businesses without electricity in Knox County.
The most are in Rockland with 1,582, Camden with 1,428, Friendship at 977, Hope at 735, Rockport with 1,255, Owls Head 441, Warren 134, 111 in Thomaston, Union 84, 107 in St. George, 301 in South Thomaston, nine in Washington, and three in Cushing.
By 2 p.m., outages were less than 5,000.
Winds were from the north/northeast at 30 miles per hour with higher gusts shortly before 8 a.m. Two-thirds of an inch of rain has fallen in Rockland.
Harbor Master Molly Eddy said no boats have broken loose. The Coast Guard station in Rockland also reported no damaged boats in the region.
The city placed a Jersey barrier at the entrance to the path leading to the Rockland Breakwater. Despite that barrier and a sign, there were people who walked out to the lighthouse during the storm.