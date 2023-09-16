News

shawavetree.jpeg

Emergency crews respond to a tree that has crashed down on a house on Shaw Ave. in Rockland. 

 Photo by Steve Davis

The strong winds were taking a toll on power lines Saturday morning with widespread outages.

And a Rockland public services worker was injured when a tree limb struck him during a cleanup on upper Cedar Street. Rockland police said the worker was cleaning up debris from a downed tree when a limb fell and struck him. A shoulder injury was suspected.

Cleanup on Cedar Street in Rockland

A Rockland Public Services worker and a city police officer remove a downed tree and limbs from upper Cedar Street on Saturday morning Sept. 16.
Shaw Avenue

Damage to the roof was extensive at 15 Shaw Ave. in Rockland after a tree fell on it Saturday morning Sept. 16.
Tree strikes house on Park Street

Rockland firefighters inspect possible damage when a tree fell and struck a house at 79 Park St.
Rockland Breakwater

The Rockland Breakwater shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.
South Thomaston tree down

A tree in South Thomaston on a power line on Tyler Drive, almost striking a home on Saturday, Sept. 16.
South Thomaston tree down, Sept 16

CMP employees in South Thomaston at work during Hurricane Lee on Saturday, Sept. 16 after a tree fell on a power line.

