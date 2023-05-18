Politics

CAMDEN — Three residents are running for two school board seats in Camden in the June 13 election.

Incumbents Marcus Mrowka and Richard Thackeray face a challenge from Jezabel Sessa Salas.

Marcus Mrowka

Marcus Mrowka
Jezabel Sessa Salas

Jezabel Sessa Salas
Richard Thackeray

Richard Thackeray

Tags

Executive Editor

Daniel Dunkle started working as a journalist in the Midcoast in 1998 as a cub reporter at The Courier-Gazette. He serves as executive editor of The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal, and covers the town of Camden for the newspapers. In addition to news stories, he has written humor columns, movie reviews, short stories and novels. He lives in Rockland with his wife Christine Dunkle, who also works for MaineStay Media, two children and two useless cats. 

Recommended for you