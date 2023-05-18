CAMDEN — Three residents are running for two school board seats in Camden in the June 13 election.
Incumbents Marcus Mrowka and Richard Thackeray face a challenge from Jezabel Sessa Salas.
Marcus Mrowka
Mrowka is communications director for the Maine Department of Education. He moved to Camden in 2019.
He was elected to the school board in 2020. He is vice chair of the Five Town CSD Board, chair of the CSD finance committee and serves on the curriculum and policy committees. He has also served on the district's strategic planning committee, and was vice chair of the Camden-Rockport Schools Board last year. In addition, he serves on the Mid-Coast School of Technology Board.
He previously served on the Maine Democratic Party’s Democratic State Committee and the executive committee of the Knox County Democrats.
“Public schools are centers of community and public education is the best vehicle we have in our democracy to help kids achieve their dreams. I’ve lived that. It’s no exaggeration to say that my public schools made me — they were the safe places full of supportive adults I needed, along with equipping me with the skills and knowledge I needed to thrive. I’ve dedicated my career to making sure that all students have those same strong public schools to support, nurture, educate, and prepare them for success.
“…We have world-class schools with incredibly talented educators. Families move to Camden for our schools, and educators come from across the country to teach here. I stepped up to run for school board in 2020, during the height of the pandemic. As a board, we worked with administrators and health experts to safely reopen schools that fall. And since then, we’ve built on the programs and efforts that make our schools great, including efforts to expand outdoor learning, increase mental health supports, introduce nature-based pre-K, expand engaging interdisciplinary and project-based learning, increase sustainability efforts, support the educators and school staff who serve our students, and so much more.
“With our new strategic plan, which I helped develop alongside parents, students, and educators, our school community will continue to lead through a focus on experiential learning, wellbeing, sustainability, adapting to a changing world, and equity. I’m running for another term to continue this important work.
“Being on the school board is an honor and a joy. For me, being a school board member is about much more than meetings, and you can regularly find me at graduations performances, and other events to show my support for our school community.”
Jezabel Sessa Salas
Salas is director of PeoplePlace Cooperative Preschool.
Her family moved to Camden in 1991, and she moved here permanently in 2006.
“I served on the board of the same school I now manage for five years. I currently work with a group of 12 parents who serve on our board of directors.
“…The primary reason I am running is because I want to be of service to the school community and local residents, working together to build trust and establish a culture that is supportive and gets the job done. Through my experience and my connection to the families and those working in the school system for the district, I feel as though I can bring a valuable perspective.”
Her son is a 2022 CHRHS graduate and her daughter is an eighth grader.
“I have worked with at-risk teenagers in alternative high school programs in Rockland, Wyoming, and San Francisco. I have been the director of a preschool for ten years and have a master’s degree in education with a focus on integrated teaching through the arts. I also owned a business in downtown Camden which closed in 2011 [Zaddik’s Pizza].
“I believe in public education and have a first-hand understanding of how access to high-quality programming can impact a child's future. I believe in being fiscally responsible, transparent, and am used to making tough decisions about how to best distribute resources to best serve the community while taking into account the cost to taxpayers. I am no stranger to dealing with challenging issues and coming up with creative solutions.
“The other reason I am running is because my son was a school board representative for his high school class at CHRHS… I was so inspired by his service and sense of civic duty and feel like if he could make that commitment to serve, I can too!”
Richard Thackeray
Thackeray has lived in Camden since January 2015 and is an attorney.
He works as an Administrative Hearing Officer for Maine DHHS and adjudicates appeals brought by individuals who are aggrieved by departmental decisions.
Before that, he served as an Assistant Attorney General, serving the Health & Human Services division.
“Before I went to law school … I worked as a newspaper reporter in Maine, Virginia, and Indiana. I attended an average of 2-3 School Board, Select Board and other municipal meetings per week for the five or so years I worked for community newspapers.”
He was appointed to the School Board in June or July 2021 to fill the term vacated by Elizabeth Noble.
In Camden, he serves on the Megunticook River Citizens Advisory Committee. He is a former member of the Camden Budget Nominating Committee for two terms.
When he lived in Rockland previously, he served on the city's Comprehensive Planning Commission, and he was President of the Five-Town Little League.
“I am running for School Board to continue demanding transparency from the school administration and ensure that Camden-Rockport and Camden Hills schools continue providing the best possible education for all children in our communities. We are fortunate to have able, thoughtful, and caring administrators serving in all three of our schools. School Board directors are obligated to oversee those administrators' decision-making processes. More plainly, it is the director's role to demand accountability from those administrators.
“School Board directors must ensure that the public not only knows what is happening in our schools but why those things are happening in our schools. There is a common misperception that our schools' administrative decision-making takes place behind a veil and without any opportunity for public input. I am running to dispel that perception, cast a light on the decision-making process and ensure that administrators answer all questions — welcome and unwelcome — that the community needs to have answered about school policy and school operations.”
Rick and his wife, Carrie, have three children, each of whom attends/attended Camden-Rockport schools. Their oldest child attends University of Maine, where he is pursuing a degree in civil engineering. They have lived in the Pen Bay region since 2004 and in Camden since 2015. Rick grew up in Scarborough and graduated from Scarborough High School.
He is an avid hiker, downhill skier, and tennis player.