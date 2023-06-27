Politics

ROCKPORT — The Select Board plans to hold a workshop meeting and invite organizations involved in dealing with the housing crisis to talk about the need for affordable housing in the community. 

The board discussed the issue at its June 26 meeting. It comes in the wake of the town's decision to accept $4 million from the Lesher Family Foundation, most of which will pay for keeping the former Rockport Elementary School property a public park in the future. 

RES park plan

A drawing posted on the Rockport town website depicts possibilities for the RES park. 