ROCKPORT — The Select Board plans to hold a workshop meeting and invite organizations involved in dealing with the housing crisis to talk about the need for affordable housing in the community.
The board discussed the issue at its June 26 meeting. It comes in the wake of the town's decision to accept $4 million from the Lesher Family Foundation, most of which will pay for keeping the former Rockport Elementary School property a public park in the future.
Previously, the NewHeight Group had studied the property and presented an idea for 83 housing units. Denise Munger said at a previous meeting the residents of Rockport were “horrified” by this proposal.
Last year, the Knox County Homeless Coalition proposed creating a housing community in former doctors’ office buildings off Route 1, but a group of neighbors, Rockport residents, spoke out strongly against the project. The plan was dropped later due to the high cost of the plan.
Munger, who is now chair of the Select Board, said in the June 26 meeting some people were so passionate about the need for affordable housing that they were willing to vote against the RES park donation, which she said was one of the best things. She said the town should hold a workshop with people from the Homeless Coalition, Habitat for Humanity, regional housing trusts and similar programs to talk about the issue. "So our residents feel like we are looking at the issue." This could lead to formation of a town task force to look for housing options.
Vice Chair Eric Boucher mentioned a project in Bangor aimed at providing tiny houses as affordable housing, but noted he questioned if the zoning ordinances in Rockport would allow such a project. He said to make housing affordable, there would need to be high density as would be provided by three-story buildings.
The board talked generally about various ideas such as container homes and use of the former Denny's property. No specific plans were discussed.
The workshop meeting will be scheduled in July.
In other business, Boucher proposed changes to the town charter to put some of the housekeeping questions from the town meeting ballot that are answered every year such as "Can the town accept gifts" into the charter as things that can be taken care of by the Select Board and not included on the ballot.
He added that some other changes may be needed to the charter including dealing with the town manager duties, which he said were "a little muddy" in the present charter. He wanted to look at separation of powers.
Any charter changes would have to be approved by the Select Board and put on the ballot for voter approval.
At the beginning of the meeting, Town Manager Jon Duke said he had fielded some complaints about doing the town business by secret ballot instead of in an open town meeting. Munger and Boucher said they had heard positive things about that.
Boucher said he believes the town should hold an informational meeting before the secret ballot voting on the town meeting items each year.
"That way we're not losing that public interaction and everybody gets their voice, just like they always do, but I feel it's more important to have more than 50 people vote on a multi-million-dollar budget," he said.
It was noted that the town does have public meetings of the Select Board, the Budget Committee and public hearings on the budget each year and these are typically poorly attended by the public. Traditional New England town meetings are more of a draw for the public because residents can not only hear about the budget, but can vote to amend it and approve or reject it. Boucher's plan would allow for public information and comment, but the comment would not affect what was placed on the ballot before the voters the following day.