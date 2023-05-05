We asked Our Power Deputy Campaign Manager Lucy Hochschartner some tough questions about the proposal to replace Central Maine Power and Versant with a consumer-owned power utility for Maine, and she provided answers.
Mainers will likely vote in November on whether to create Pine Tree Power Co. The Secretary of State’s Office is expected to announce the final wording of the ballot question soon.
Q: What do you say to the arguments that this will put us in debt to pay for it to the tune of $13-plus billion?
A: First, it is important to be skeptical of anything coming from Maine Affordable Energy, a front group that is almost wholly-funded by Avangrid, Central Maine Power’s parent company. It is in their interest to mislead voters to ensure their continued strangle-hold on Maine ratepayers. CMP and Versant are companies that have consistently overpromised and underdelivered — with grid updates, new meters, clean energy, and their billing systems. They’ve been investigated, accused of corporate fraud, and sued. CMP’s own CEO said, “We’re probably the most mistrusted company now.” What reason do we have to believe them? We believe that the figure of $13 billion is at least twice the actual value.
We know Pine Tree Power will save Mainers $9 billion. Analysis done by Richard Silkman, PhD economist, nationally recognized utility expert, and former chief policy advisor to the Governor of Maine shows that this Pine Tree Power is a slam dunk success for our communities.
The economists have done the complex math, but the savings are really quite intuitive. As things stand now, CMP and Versant have to cover their costs and extract extra profit from our Maine communities to send to their shareholders in places like Norway and Qatar. Just last year, that amounted to almost $200 million. That’s money that belongs to Mainers — from mill workers in Rumford to migrant workers at Ricker Hill. Pine Tree Power would be a nonprofit utility that saves money for Mainers by keeping it right here in our own communities.
To venture into the weeds, it is important to understand that utilities are essentially mechanisms we as a society have devised for financing a public good — our electric infrastructure. So the terms of financing — usually borrowing and investing — are incredibly important. Utilities routinely claim that their investors (stockholders) are entitled to 12% to 14% “return on equity.” This large payment is factored into your monthly bill. A consumer owned utility, however, can borrow money through a “revenue bond” or “essential services bond.” These are a very special type of financial tool. They have very low risk because the stream of money used to repay them — your utility bill — is exceptionally stable and reliable. (People have no choice but to pay their bills or else their power gets turned off.) “Essential services bonds” have a far lower interest rate because they are so safe and steady. A consumer-owned utility can borrow money using an essential services bond at around 5% interest rate. The difference between 5% and 14% when borrowing billions of dollars over many decades makes an enormous amount of money. Even more savings due to the future need to triple the size of the grid in order to “electrify everything.” This is why Pine Tree Power will save Mainers over $9 billion.
Q: What difference will it make to have it be consumer-owned if a private company still has to be contracted to do the work?
A: [See answer above about why the ownership model dramatically influences the financing.] In addition, the difference is that the Pine Tree Power will be owned and controlled by Mainers. Right now, our communities are subject to the tyranny of faraway corporations that spend more time pouring millions into our elections than getting to know Portland from Presque Isle. It’s no wonder that we’ve got the least reliable power with the worst customer satisfaction in the nation. Since being bought by huge multinational corporations, CMP and Versant have shown us that they don’t know Mainers, they don’t work for Mainers, and they aren’t accountable to Mainers. With Pine Tree Power, it is true that a private company will be contracted to manage everyday operations, but decisions will be made by a board of Mainers and the work will be done by the people we know are the best in the business — Maine’s current lineworkers. All workers keep their jobs under Pine Tree Power, and the new ownership model empowers them to do their best for Maine. We’ve heard from CMP staff for a while now that everything has “got to go to Spain for approval.” Workers and ratepayers need independence from these corporations. Mainers deserve a say in their own energy future. Also, the utility will no longer make decisions solely to please stockholders. When faced with a decision to build or invest, they will not ask simply “what is most profitable for stockholders?” They will ask “what is in the best interest of the community they serve?”
Q: The idea has been put forth that this gives Mainers a say in the running of our utility... we have school boards and votes on school budgets, but those costs keep going up due to union contracts that can't be changed. How will Pine Tree Power be different?
A: Pine Tree Power does give Mainers a say in the running of our utility. That is unequivocal. As the initiative is written, Mainers vote to have representatives on the board. Mainers will have a say in all aspects of their energy future. That includes rates, of course, but also how we are reinvesting savings in our communities and improving the grid to achieve the state’s climate justice goals. Mainers will have the ability to make the choice to support long-awaited needs like broadband and clean energy.
The question about union contracts is different, and more specific, but it is another win-win under Pine Tree Power. Workers will be getting what they deserve under strong union contracts, while ratepayers are also saving money. That is possible, because worker salaries are not a huge part of a utilities’ expenses. In fact, in 2022 (FERC form 1, comparison of net income to total salaries), the total salaries paid out by Central Maine Power were around $10 million less than their total profit.