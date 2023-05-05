Politics

Gathering signatures

Randall Parr of Appleton and Ellen Butler of Camden gather signatures for Our Power during the 2022 Maine Lobster Festival Parade, hoping to put an item on the 2023 ballot to create a consumer-owned energy utility.

 Photo by Dan Dunkle

We asked Our Power Deputy Campaign Manager Lucy Hochschartner some tough questions about the proposal to replace Central Maine Power and Versant with a consumer-owned power utility for Maine, and she provided answers.

Mainers will likely vote in November on whether to create Pine Tree Power Co. The Secretary of State’s Office is expected to announce the final wording of the ballot question soon.

