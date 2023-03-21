Nomination papers are available for elected positions in Camden, Rockport, Hope and Lincolnville.
Camden
Two Select Board seats are up for election in Camden this year, each with a three-year term. They are currently held by board Chair Bob Falciani and Vice Chair Alison McKellar.
McKellar had not taken out papers by Tuesday, March 21, but she has said she plans to run again.
Four residents have taken out papers.
One is Former Select Board member Marc Ratner. Ratner previously served two terms on the board. He has worked as an executive for major record companies in Los Angeles and still works in music management. He also does search and rescue work in the area.
Raymond Andresen of the Save the Dam Falls Committee has taken out papers to run for Select Board. He is also a member of the Megunticook River Citizens Advisory Committee.
Christopher Nolan has also taken out papers for Select Board and returned them to the Town Office with the required signatures.
He said he is not to be confused with the Christopher Nolan who was the Rockland High School basketball star or the Christopher Nolan who has property at Sanibel Island or owns a Bed & Breakfast. He adds, he did not direct “The Dark Knight” or “Inception.”
Nolan moved to Camden in 1978 and worked with his wife, Heidi, at Camden Hills State Park in the 1980s. His father, Jim, was a Maine State Trooper and mother, Bev, volunteered at the Chamber of Commerce.
He is a former Army officer and works in IT. He and his wife live in Camden and have three children, Hannah, Aaron, and Kyle.
Mary Beth Leone Thomas has also taken out papers to run for Select Board. She as appointed to the budget committee in February.
The nomination papers for Select Board and School Board became available Friday, March 3. Nomination papers must be returned to the town office with signatures from residents of Camden by no later than 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
Marcus Mrowka and Rick Thackeray have taken out papers to run again for school board. Their seats are the two that are up for election this year and they have three-year terms.
The election will be held in June.
Rockport
The Select Board seats held by Chair Michelle Hannan and Vice Chair Mark Kelley are up for election and nomination papers are available at the town office.
Kelley and Kim Graffam have taken out nomination papers to seek seats on the Select Board. The two seats available have three-year terms.
A school board seat held by Sarah Bradley Prindiville is up for election along with three budget committee seats and a library committee seat.
Nomination papers have been available since Friday, March 3. They are due back at the town office by 4 p.m., April 13 with 25 signatures from Rockport residents.
Lincolnville
The Select Board seats held by Mike Ray and Josh Gerritsen are up for election and have three-year terms.
Ray has taken out papers to run for re-election.
Jean Botley and Robyn Tarantino also have taken out nomination papers to run for Select Board.
Tracee O’Brien has taken out papers for the Lincolnville School Committee. Another seat is also up for election.
Leda Stroutenburg has taken out papers for a one-year term on the Budget Committee. Another position is available on that board.
No one has taken out papers for the seat available on the Five Town CSD School Board.
Papers must be returned to the Town Office with 25 signatures by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14.
Hope
Nomination papers are available since Friday, March 3, and are due back by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14. Elections will be held at the Hope Town Office by secret ballot on Tuesday, June 13.
Two Select Board seats are up for election with three-year terms. They are held by Sarah Ann Smith and Richard "Dick" Crabtree. Smith has taken out papers to run again.
One Budget Committee seat held by William Pearse Jr. is up for election.
Two Hope School Committee positions held by Crystal Robinson and Jude Masseur are available.
One Five Town CSD School Committee position held by Lori Perez is up for election.
Road Commissioner, which has a three-year term, is up for election. The seat is currently held by John Monroe, who has taken out papers to run again.