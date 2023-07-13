LINCOLNVILLE — The Black Horse Inn in Lincolnville is currently home to the latest to announce a U.S. presidential bid: Daniel Slack, a Camden resident for 10 years.
In a recent interview with The Republican Journal, Slack said he decided in April that he would run for executive office. Using Maine as a template for his vision of America, Slack said, “Maine is what everyone wants America to be.”
The 50-year-old California-born Slack is, at the moment, a leather worker. His room is strewn with skeins of leather and tools, as well as a wheelchair. “In February [of 2022] I broke my right lower leg. Then in October I broke my left upper leg,” he said, sporting a pommeled cane. But his injuries do not seem to have dampened his spirits.
Regarding his desire to run, he said, “My life has always been about service. My life has always been about helping those around me and to establish a sense of community.”
When asked about his decision to run for president, Slack said, “We need common sense. We need someone with black-and-white thinking, and we need someone who uses logic to determine what he accepts and what he doesn’t.”
Slack's policies range from supplying every American with affordable health care, to government-distributed gun safes, to funding “self-propelled automaton[s],” which he refers to as “Android[s],” to help the elderly. He describes all of this in his “Presidential Campaign Manifesto,” which is available on his Facebook page.
Slack plans on funding his campaign himself, drawing upon a recent legal settlement. “People don’t realize how easy it is to actually run,” he said. “Five thousand dollars isn’t that much to spend on your campaign.”
While $5,000 is the minimum amount of money required to register with the Federal Election Commission, most presidential campaigns cost millions, even billions of dollars. In his 2020 presidential run, President Biden spent over $1 billion.
Slack is currently in the process of assembling a team. With a few people spread out across the East Coast, he is looking to hire campaign managers, media relations experts and others, as he continues to grow his audience. Most of his following, he said, he met online, which is also how he intends raise funds and advertise.
“I need to increase my views,” he said. He also said that, as president, he would hold all his meetings in front of a webcam, because he “really can’t trust either party.” Slack is planning on running as an independent.
Slack said that “most of the things that people complain about in politics actually have common sense answers.” During the interview, he dug into far-ranging ideas that included Russia, political transparency and cryptocurrency, as well as a likening of the two-party system to that of a couple separating.
“That is the closest thing, I think, the average American has to what the separation of the two-party system really symbolizes,” he said
When it came to his personal life, Slack was open about his childhood and its influence on him as an adult. “I grew up in foster homes,” he said. “I don’t have a mom or dad or nothing like that.” The Bible, he said, was important to the development of his moral compass. “But I also know that there are lots of other religions,” he added. “No one religion owns marriage. No one religion owns child birthing rights.”
In fact, Slack said that he is against abortion, but pro-choice. “The amount of deaths that occurred when abortion was illegal is horrific,” he said, explaining, “If I had a [pregnancy], I’d give birth. But I’m also a guy, and circumstances change.”
A close reader of The Bible, the U.S. Constitution, and the Declaration of Independence, Slack said that he has seen things happen all over that should not be OK in any state. “I look and see how Jesus acted,” he said. “He didn’t try to enforce his sense of ethics or morals on anyone.”
Slack was also open about his diagnosis of Autistic Spectrum Disorder, listing it as one of the many difficulties he has had to overcome, and tying it into his childhood. “Children only mirror what the adults show them,” he said.
In responding to a question about what he’d first do if elected, he said, “I’d get married in the White House … because I want America to know that that’s the kind of man I am.”
According to Slack, he has no direct experience in politics, with the majority of his experience being in customer service, technical support, and network engineering. However, it is his lack of political experience, he said, that contributes to his suitability to be president.
“I know how to work hard, I know what it means to work eight hours a day.” From his position sitting on his bed, one hand on his cane, the other smoothing his athletic T-shirt, he said, “I’m just a regular guy with regular intelligence and regular common sense that is capable of doing extraordinary results.”