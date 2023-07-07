HOPE — Citizens of Hope will be called upon to attend two town meetings and vote at the polls in July.
First up will be the Special School Budget Town Meeting 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 13 at the Hope Fire Station. Residents will decide on nearly $3.5 million in school expenditures for the fiscal year that already started July 1.
The School Committee is recommending a yes vote on all the items, but the Budget Committee is opposed to some including the Special Education, Regular Instruction and Administration lines.
Residents will later vote on validating the school budget from the meeting at the polls, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 25 at the Town Office.
As for the municipal budget and business, the Annual "Special" Town Meeting will be held at the Hope Corner Fire Station (475 Camden Rd) on Thursday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m.
“This regular Annual Town Meeting is being called a ‘Special’ meeting because it is occurring more than 14 days after the June 13 election,” town officials explained.
Total municipal expenditures proposed are $1,478,217, and of that about $381,415 would be raised through taxes. The rest will come from municipal revenues.
Residents will be able to see the amounts proposed by the Select Board and those proposed by the Budget Committee. In one instance, on Article 11, dealing with the Administration Cost Center, the Budget Committee disagreed with the Select Board to the tune of exactly one dollar.
Asked about this, Town Administrator Samantha Mank said, “The Chair of the Budget Committee wanted the opportunity to have a conversation with the voters regarding the economic changes that have happened over the past year. (i.e. inflation, market adjustments, COLA, etc;). He agrees with the amount but is using the change as the catalyst to start that conversation.”
So come out to the meeting and have some conversations!
In addition, citizens will vote on the proposed Metallic Mining Activities Ordinance Moratorium, which will provide the town opportunity to look into the issues around mining and develop ordinances now that a company has begun exploring opportunities to mine in the Midcoast.
Townspeople will also vote on the zoning map and proposed changes to the Shoreland Zone Ordinance.
More information including full town meeting warrants are available at the Hope town website at Hopemaine.org.