THOMASTON — Three residents have taken out nomination papers from the town office to run for the Select Board in June and one resident has taken out papers for the Board of Assessors.
Peter Lammert, Kimberly Mathews and William Wasson have taken out papers for a Select Board seat.
Ronald Gamage has taken out papers for the Board of Assessors.
There are three municipal officer positions which will be voted on in the June election: two three-year Select Board seats and one three-year Board of Assessors seat.
The incumbents for the Select Board seats are Lammert and Zel Bowman-Laberge. Gamage is the incumbent for the Board of Assessors.
Lammert has been a member of the Select Board from 1986 to 2000 and from 2001 to the present day.
Bowman-Laberge has been a member of the Select Board since 2020 and is completing her first term. She said in February she had not determined if she would run for reelection.
Gamage was a member of the Board of Assessors in the past and is finishing his first recent term on the board.
Mathews is the Vice Chair of the Planning Board and ran for election to the Select Board in 2022. Wasson is the town’s former Code Enforcement Officer and also ran for election to the Select Board in 2022.
Nomination papers must be filed with Town Clerk Melissa Stevens by Friday, April 14 at 2 p.m. Between 25 and 100 valid signatures from registered Thomaston voters are required for a candidate to be placed on the ballot.
Nominees will be elected by secret ballot on Tuesday, June 13, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual town meeting will take place the following day, June 14, at 6 p.m.
The Thomaston Select Board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. Members of the Select Board attend these two monthly meetings plus executive sessions, town meetings and elections and complete various tasks at the town office each week.
Each member of the Select Board is also appointed to at least one committee and expected to attend meetings of that committee and report back to the board.
The Board of Assessors works with Assessors’ Agent David Martucci to establish the accurate value of Thomaston property for taxation.