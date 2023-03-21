Politics

THOMASTON — Three residents have taken out nomination papers from the town office to run for the Select Board in June and one resident has taken out papers for the Board of Assessors.

Peter Lammert, Kimberly Mathews and William Wasson have taken out papers for a Select Board seat.

