Politics

Camden town office (1)

Camden Town Office.

 By Denise DeVaney

CAMDEN — Residents will have a chance to meet the candidates for Select Board and ask them questions May 11, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall (91 Pearl St.) in Camden. 

Two Select Board seats are up for election in Camden this year, each with a three-year term. They are currently held by board Chair Bob Falciani and Vice Chair Alison McKellar.