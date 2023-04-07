CAMDEN — Residents will have a chance to meet the candidates for Select Board and ask them questions May 11, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall (91 Pearl St.) in Camden.
Two Select Board seats are up for election in Camden this year, each with a three-year term. They are currently held by board Chair Bob Falciani and Vice Chair Alison McKellar.
McKellar has taken out papers to run again for Select Board. She was elected in 2017 and previously served on Camden's budget committee, personnel board, conservation commission, and the town manager search committee. She has also been active in working with the Mid-Coast Solid Waste Board.
Former Select Board member Marc Ratner is also running. Ratner previously served two terms on the board. He has worked as an executive for major record companies in Los Angeles and still works in music management. He also does search and rescue work in the area.
Raymond Andresen of the Save the Dam Falls Committee has taken out papers to run for Select Board. He is also a member of the Megunticook River Citizens Advisory Committee.
Christopher Nolan has also taken out papers for Select Board and returned them to the Town Office with the required signatures. Nolan moved to Camden in 1978 and worked with his wife, Heidi, at Camden Hills State Park in the 1980s. He is a former Army officer and works in IT. He and his wife live in Camden and have three children, Hannah, Aaron, and Kyle.
Mary Beth Leone Thomas has also taken out papers to run for Select Board. She was appointed to the budget committee in February.
The nomination papers for Select Board and School Board became available Friday, March 3. Nomination papers must be returned to the town office with signatures from residents of Camden by no later than 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13.