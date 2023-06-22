Politics

Camden Maine

Camden Town Office

 FILE PHOTO

CAMDEN — A Select Board with new leadership and a new member began the process of setting the new agenda for the town in two meetings June 20. 

Among the first items for the newly elected Select Board each year is appointing various town officials including the town attorney, police chief, fire chief, town manager and harbormaster. This year, what is usually a quick bit of housekeeping was dragged out into a lengthy and at times contentious discussion. 

