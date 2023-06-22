CAMDEN — A Select Board with new leadership and a new member began the process of setting the new agenda for the town in two meetings June 20.
Among the first items for the newly elected Select Board each year is appointing various town officials including the town attorney, police chief, fire chief, town manager and harbormaster. This year, what is usually a quick bit of housekeeping was dragged out into a lengthy and at times contentious discussion.
At the beginning of the first meeting in the afternoon, Tom Hedstrom was named the new chair of the board and Stephanie French took on the role of vice chair. Christopher Nolan, who was elected June 13 was sworn in as a new member. Alison McKellar was sworn in after having been reelected by the people on June 13.
They were tasked with voting to re-appoint town attorney Bill Kelly.
French described the board making these appointments each year as simply "rubber-stamping" the officials offered to them without real discussion. This came directly after the board had voted without any discussion on the naming of the chair and vice chair.
This led to discussion of whether there should be some kind of review of the attorney's work before the decision to reappoint him was made.
McKellar said there were times she felt out of the loop on the town's legal philosophy. She said the town manager and the Select Board chair, referring to former Chair Bob Falciani, communicated with the town attorney, and added that things could get out of control if individual Select Board members do things on their own, but there was not much opportunity to speak with Kelly as a group.
Hedstrom asked Kelly if the board did reappoint him and then later decided in a review it wanted to hire someone else, for lack of better words, "Are we stuck with this for a year?"
Kelly said absolutely not.
French said the Select Board should put a pause on approving the appointments.
McKellar said not reappointing the town attorney right now "seems unnecessarily radical." She said it creates doubt in the institution of town government and that she was not aware there were concerns.
"I just think it sends an uncomfortably unstable message," she said.
French argued it is the first meeting of the Select Board and disagreed with being told, "this is just what we do" about making the appointments.
McKellar said the town has had a hard time retaining and hiring employees.
Hedstrom eventually called the vote on appointing Kelly, which was 3-2 with Nolan and French opposed.
Next came voting on the appointments of Police Chief Randy Gagne, Fire Chief Chris Farley and General Assistance Administrator Janice Esancy.
Nolan made a motion seconded by French to take these separately. The board approved it.
Nolan said he would like to have a metric to show how these employees are doing in terms of budgets, their certifications and complaints.
French noted that the decision on whether to appoint Town Manager Audra Caler was not in this meeting, but in the next one at 6:30. Since the employees in question report to Caler, that was a factor.
"It just feels like we're torturing people a little bit," McKellar said.
"They [the town employees] didn't come here today expecting to be put on the spot," Select Board member Sophie Romana said. "I don't think it's fair to do that without warning. These are people who are working with us, not for us, and we need to be considerate. If they are going to be faced with a 'no confidence' vote, they need to know this. I don't think this is very fair."
McKellar added that each town department had gone through a grueling review as part of the budget committee's work, and the town has just voted to approve those budgets.
Hedstrom said it seems like a ceremonial vote, and the board was considering tabling it to make it possible to gather more information.
The town has a separate process for hiring and firing employees that report to the town manager, and they are reviewed by her.
"It does not mean that they are sidelined," Nolan said. "It does not mean that their employment is in jeopardy. This means we want to know why we're voting yes or no."
Hedstrom said he saw Nolan's point, a phrase he would repeat in the meetings June 20.
"The only message we are sending is that we are putting you on notice we may not reappoint you," Romana said. She said that puts the employees on notice they may be fired.
The board, however, did eventually voted 5-0 to reappoint Gagne, Farley and Esancy.
The issue came up again in the next meeting at 6:30 with the reappointment of Caler as town manager. Nolan asked her what the metrics are for measuring herself.
Caler did say at one point that this appointment process is a formality at the Select Board level.
Hedstrom said, "We don't want to keep it if it's a formality."
After some discussion they voted to reappoint Caler 5-0 in addition to several other town positions including Public Works Director David St. Laurent and Harbormaster Steve Pixley.
Hedstrom added a new feature to the Select Board meetings, an agenda-setting session. On the agenda in the future, the board plans to discuss town EMS services, the town attorney position, the process for measuring objectives and job performance for town employees, and reviewing the Select Board bylaws, which was added by French.
Caler suggested the board set a time to do some team building to learn to work together.
Caler said the board had work to do that should be put on the agenda including setting fees for the right-of-way ordinance that recently passed. In addition, the moratorium on pier construction may need to be extended until November.
During the meeting it was noted there would be some blasting done in town as part of the construction project on Pearl Street and Free Street.
Work needed for Curtis Island will likely cost over $100,000, but the town only has $55,000 allocated for it.