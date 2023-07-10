Politics

Camden Maine

Camden Town Office

 FILE PHOTO

CAMDEN — The Camden Select Board is set to vote on budgets for the Snow Bowl, Opera House and Wastewater Department on July 11 along with the pier moratorium, a consent agreement over the destruction of a neighbor's trees and changes to the town charter being sent to ballots in November. 

The full agenda for the July 11 Select Board meeting can be accessed on the town website at Camdenmaine.gov and the meeting will be broadcast on the town's Youtube channel. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the French Conference Room. 