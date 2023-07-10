CAMDEN — The Camden Select Board is set to vote on budgets for the Snow Bowl, Opera House and Wastewater Department on July 11 along with the pier moratorium, a consent agreement over the destruction of a neighbor's trees and changes to the town charter being sent to ballots in November.
The full agenda for the July 11 Select Board meeting can be accessed on the town website at Camdenmaine.gov and the meeting will be broadcast on the town's Youtube channel. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the French Conference Room.
The board will vote on the approval of the fiscal year 2024 Snow Bowl budget of $1,168,295, which is down about 5%.
"The FY 24 revenue budget is conservative, with lower revenue expectations post-COVID as we do not expect the larger crowds seen during the 2020 through 2022 seasons," Snow Bowl General Manager Beth Ward wrote in a memo to the Select Board.
The board will also take on a $2 million wastewater budget, that is down 1.53%.
The Opera House budget is proposed at $467,500, up 47.2%. That is the town manager proposal. The Budget Committee recommends setting the budget for the Opera House at $354,100.
The board will also be deciding whether to hold a public hearing on once again extending the moratorium on construction of piers and docks in the outer harbor. The moratorium has been in place since June 2022 and extended at least twice. The Harbor Committee, Planning Board and Select Board have discussed the issues. The Planning Board wants to prohibit new piers in the outer and coastal harbors. Concerns have been raised in the discussion over public access to the water being impeded by private piers, the impact on kayakers, sea level rise and environmental concerns. The town has also heard from some residents who want to build piers and their attorneys concerning this issue.
The board will receive an update on the situation involving neighbors on the Metcalf Road using herbicide to remove trees from the next-door property. A substantial settlement to resolve the issue is in the works.
The board is considering some changes to the charter for the November ballot including changing Budget Committee members from elected to appointed.
The board is also considering removing from the charter mention of the Endowment Fund from the budget format as this conflicts with how the Endowment Funds are managed, as specified in Trust Documents.
It reorganizes how the Select Board meets and deliberates on the budget to be consistent with Town Meeting Warrant public hearing and meetings.
It clarifies that both the recommendations of the Budget Committee and Select Board will be on the ballot, and that voters will be asked to approve the bottom-line revenue and expense numbers recommended by the Select Board.
People interested in how public hearings and town meetings are carried out should review the proposed changes on the town website and watch or attend the meeting.
The Select Board will be setting dates for workshop meetings to review personnel policy, team building for the board, and EMS issues/changes.
People Place is planning a fundraiser which entails businesses sponsoring decoration of benches on the sidewalks downtown. These will be temporary but they need a waiver from the board.
The Camden Public Library’s Board of Trustees has asked the board to confirm the newest Library Trustee, Jacob Gerritsen, of Camden.
These highlights are just part of a lengthy agenda planned for the Select Board July 11.