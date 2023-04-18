A five-way race for two seats on the Select Board has formed in Camden.
Two Select Board seats are up for election, each with a three-year term. They are currently held by board Chair Bob Falciani, who is not seeking reelection, and Vice Chair Alison McKellar, who is running again.
Also running are Marc Ratner, Christopher Nolan, Mary Beth Leone Thomas and Raymond Andresen.
Marcus Mrowka, Rick Thackeray and Jezabel (Sessa) Salas are running for two seats on the school board.
A candidates night has been set for May 11, 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on Pearl Street.
Rockport
Select Board seats held by Chair Michelle Hannan and Vice Chair Mark Kelley are up for election. Neither Kelley nor Hannan returned papers to run for reelection.
Running for the seats are Kim Graffam and Michael Thompson.
Sarah Bradley Prindiville is running for school board.
Geoff Parker is running for budget committee.
C. Lee Goss is running for library committee.
Lincolnville
The Select Board seats held by Mike Ray and Josh Gerritsen are up for election and have three-year terms.
Ray is running for reelection. Jean Botley and Robyn Tarantino are also running for Select Board.
Tracee O’Brien and Amy Peterson are running for the Lincolnville School Committee.
Leda Stroutenburg is running for a one-year term on the budget committee. John Williams and Ed O’Brien are running for three-year terms on the budget committee. The town also needs to fill, but has no candidates for, another three-year seat and a two-year seat on the committee.
No one is running for the seat available on the Five Town CSD School Board.
Hope
Elections will be held at the Hope Town Office by secret ballot on Tuesday, June 13.
Two Select Board seats are up for election with three-year terms. They are held by Sarah Ann Smith, who has returned nomination papers to run for another term, and Richard "Dick" Crabtree, who has not.
William Pearse Jr. is running uncontested for reelection to the budget committee.
Two Hope School Committee positions held by Crystal Robinson and Jude Masseur are up for election, and Masseur has returned papers to run again.
One Five Town CSD School Committee position held by Lori Perez is up for election, and she is running again, uncontested.
Road Commissioner, which has a three-year term, is up for election. The seat is currently held by John Monroe, who is seeking another term.
Daniel Dunkle started working as a journalist in the Midcoast in 1998 as a cub reporter at The Courier-Gazette. He serves as executive editor of The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal, and covers the town of Camden for the newspapers. In addition to news stories, he has written humor columns, movie reviews, short stories and novels. He lives in Rockland with his wife Christine Dunkle, who also works for MaineStay Media, two children and two useless cats.