Politics

Camden town office (1)

Camden Town Office.

 By Denise DeVaney

ROCKPORT — The five candidates vying for two seats on the Camden Select Board shared their views on the future of dams in town, budget increases and the prospect of marijuana stores during a candidates’ night sponsored by the Camden Herald May 11 at the Rockport Masonic Center.

Running for the seats are Raymond Andresen, incumbent Alison McKellar, Christopher Nolan, Mary Beth Leone Thomas and former select board member Marc Ratner.

Ray Andresen

Ray Andresen
Chris Nolan

Chris Nolan
Alison McKellar

Alison McKellar
Marc Ratner

Marc Ratner
Mary Beth Leone Thomas

Mary Beth Leone Thomas

Tags

Executive Editor

Daniel Dunkle started working as a journalist in the Midcoast in 1998 as a cub reporter at The Courier-Gazette. He serves as executive editor of The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal, and covers the town of Camden for the newspapers. In addition to news stories, he has written humor columns, movie reviews, short stories and novels. He lives in Rockland with his wife Christine Dunkle, who also works for MaineStay Media, two children and two useless cats. 

Recommended for you