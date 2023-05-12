ROCKPORT — The five candidates vying for two seats on the Camden Select Board shared their views on the future of dams in town, budget increases and the prospect of marijuana stores during a candidates’ night sponsored by the Camden Herald May 11 at the Rockport Masonic Center.
Running for the seats are Raymond Andresen, incumbent Alison McKellar, Christopher Nolan, Mary Beth Leone Thomas and former select board member Marc Ratner.
Andresen and his wife, Wendy, moved to Camden after retiring and he has served on several town committees including the Budget Committee, the Megunticook River Advisory Committee and the Toboggan Championships committee. He is also a member of the Save the Dam Falls Committee.
He wants to preserve the Montgomery Dam.
“It’s a treasure in the town or should be,” he said. “It doesn’t look like a treasure right now, and it’s a piece of history. …I believe we can come to some kind of a compromise and solution that creates a better cleaner watershed and saves the Montgomery Dam.”
Ratner, who is a retired music industry executive and a founding member of Coastal Mountain Search and Rescue, said he favors river restoration, which he said will help the economy and fishermen. He said he is very concerned that most of the downtown is in a flood zone, including the public safety building. He also raised concerns about the integrity of buildings that are on and, in some cases, in the water.
He said there may be a compromise that can be reached when it comes to contemplating changes to the Montgomery Dam and/or fish ladders, but his primary concern is safety and the integrity of the buildings.
Thomas — who serves on the Budget Committee and has worked as a social worker, therapist and supervisor — said everyone wants to believe there can be a compromise saving the dam, providing a fish ladder, and preventing flooding.
“I wish that was the case,” she said. “From what I’ve listened to, I don’t have that confidence that that is a realistic solution. So, I know, there goes my election. …We can’t have it all.”
She said she has a fondness for the dam, but to preserve the safety of the town, a systemic solution is needed.
Nolan, a former military officer and MBNA manager, said he was disappointed the Select Board recently decided not to spend the money needed to maintain the Montgomery Dam, at least in the short term. He argued there is a need to build trust in the town and build a consensus fairly around this issue. “We need to build a bridge between the two opposing elements to come up with a solution that can meet in the middle.”
McKellar, who currently serves as vice chair of the Select Board, pointed to the amount of federal and agency funding the town could take advantage of for river projects. She said the dam area only looks bad when the pool is drained, but the funding could be used to upgrade the buildings in the water and set the levels for the pool so it is not drained.
Candidates were also asked if they would support having adult-use cannabis shops in town.
Thomas said she supports it. “I believe in democracy and individual self-determination,” she said. “That is not going to be the thing that causes high school students to use marijuana.”
Nolan said he did not like that the ordinance change was written by the business owners seeking to bring the stores to town and it served only them. He also opposed the option of reducing the 1,000-foot setback from schools and libraries to 500 feet as was originally proposed. Voters will be able to decide on either a 1,000-foot or 500-foot option.
“It was all happiness, rainbows, let’s do this,” he said. “I really still think it’s not fit for consumption. It’s half-baked. There’s a lot of other things that could have been in the ordinance that would make it more restrictive and maybe more acceptable to people if it was put in place, but it was too self-serving.”
McKellar said no matter how the people vote June 13, there cannot be two stores on Main Street. The setbacks push them off Main Street.
“I personally will probably vote yes on both of these,” she said of the two articles in the town meeting warrant dealing with cannabis stores.
She also noted the Select Board has a lot of power over businesses in Camden when it comes to licensing.
“People smoke marijuana in Camden,” she said, responding to a follow-up question. “They consume marijuana in Camden. …There have always been businesses where once in a while you might walk by and say, ‘Oh, that smells like pot,’ and that was before any of it was legal.”
She said teens used to try to buy it at Harbor Park and drive through Bay View Street.
“The idea that we have some kind of oasis in Camden where everyone is protected from negative things is crazy,” she said. “I think that’s what some of us resist a little bit; this idea that we have this perfect Peyton Place where we have no problems. It’s not true. It’s never been true. Sometimes just that very idea that we are this perfect place where everybody should be perfect is what causes major mental health problems.”
She argued cannabis stores will not cause people to come to Camden for marijuana because they are already all over the place in other towns.
Andresen said he did not want to say how he was going to vote. “It may give you a little bit of a hint. I have never used marijuana,” he said. This was greeted by laughter by those in attendance.
Ratner noted that as Vice President of Warner Bros. Records in Los Angeles, he had seen more drug use than everyone in the room put together, and he had seen it destroy lives. He argued cannabis is dangerous for young people under the age of 25, according to articles he has read. He also argued that just as when he was young and teens would talk people into buying them beer, having increased access in town to marijuana would make it more available for kids.
On another topic, Thomas said she is running in hopes of reducing the budget and decreasing taxes. She argued during her time on the Budget Committee she has seen “group think” at work where every budget increase is approved every time with little discussion about it.
She proposes reducing the budget by having every police officer also serve as a firefighter.
Ratner argued that had been tried in another town and failed miserably.
Thomas and Andresen, who also serves on the Budget Committee, had supported lower pay increases for some employees than the Select Board ultimately sent to the voters in the proposed budget. They argued the 8-plus% raise that corresponds to the Social Security cost of living increase is too high.
Nolan argued for merit-based raises. He also argued one of the town’s highest paid employees (referring to Town Manager Audra Caler) was proposing the higher pay increase for those employees.
Ratner argued that to hold back the increases would be unfair, and that the town gets what it pays for. He also argued it is important to retain good people.
McKellar agreed, saying the town was losing police officers to other departments with four openings on the force. She said the police are the only union workers for the town, and to have them receive the 8% increase while other employees receive less would be demoralizing for those employees.
The candidates were also asked if they favor a return from a secret ballot vote on town meeting items to an open town meeting format.
McKellar said she would not support that even though she enjoys the town meeting process because residents had voted in a straw poll overwhelmingly in support of secret ballot voting. In addition, she said some people, like her husband, do not want to vote in front of others publicly, and others cannot make it to town meetings for various reasons such as family, travel or night jobs.
Andresen supports the traditional town meeting, pointing to the ability to amend budget items.
Ratner supports a hybrid model, having a town meeting the day before the ballot voting to inform the voters. Nolan agreed, saying he liked the hybrid approach.
The candidates were asked if they would support making the former tannery property a park with room for the farmers market.
Ratner and Andresen favored making it a park. Andresen would like it to provide a playground for kids.
McKellar admitted to being burned out on the topic of the tannery. She noted the town had voted down proposed development of the tannery site despite that being the original plan for it. She said she was not sure about it serving as a park or having playground equipment, but she would support protecting it from development.
Nolan said he used to play stickball at the site, but also raised questions about hazardous materials left at the site. He pointed out the comprehensive plan called for sale of the property to do something that would earn income. He questioned whether both space to play and development could be possible at the site and favored letting townspeople vote on any proposal.
Thomas noted she has a short-term rental and the farmers market is good for her customers. She said it would be ideally multi-use, but she does not know how realistic that is.
More than 50 attended the candidates’ night. A video of the full discussion will be available soon and a link will be posted to this story.