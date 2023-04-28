Residents will have a chance to ask questions of the five candidates running for Camden Select Board at a candidates night event May 11 from 6:30 - 9 p.m. at the Rockport Masonic Center at 361 Main St. in Rockport.
Please note the location has changed due to construction at the formerly published location.
Two Select Board seats are up for election, each with a three-year term. They are currently held by board Chair Bob Falciani, who is not seeking reelection, and Vice Chair Alison McKellar, who is running again.
Also running are Marc Ratner, Christopher Nolan, Mary Beth Leone Thomas and Raymond Andresen.
Come to the event and learn more about each candidate for your Select Board. We will ask for questions only from the public, not statements or speeches. The event is a chance to hear from the candidates where they stand on the important issues in town.
