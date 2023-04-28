Politics

Camden town office (1)

Camden Town Office.

 By Denise DeVaney

Residents will have a chance to ask questions of the five candidates running for Camden Select Board at a candidates night event May 11 from 6:30 - 9 p.m. at the Rockport Masonic Center at 361 Main St. in Rockport.

Please note the location has changed due to construction at the formerly published location. 

Executive Editor

