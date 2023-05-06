Politics

Citizen Initiative
Rep. Anne Graham_North Yarmouth.jpg

Rep. Anne Graham, D-North Yarmouth

Rep. Anne Graham, D-North Yarmouth, would like to make it a little more difficult to get a question on the state ballot.

She has proposed an Amendment to the Constitution of Maine (LD 1416) to raise the number of signatures needed to get a question before the voters from 10% of the last gubernatorial votes to 25%.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.jpg

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows
Jeremy Fischer.jpg

Portland attorney and former State Rep. Jeremy Fischer.
Rep. Valli Geiger_Rockland.jpg

Rep. Valli Geiger, D-Rockland

Tags

Executive Editor

Daniel Dunkle started working as a journalist in the Midcoast in 1998 as a cub reporter at The Courier-Gazette. He serves as executive editor of The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal, and covers the town of Camden for the newspapers. In addition to news stories, he has written humor columns, movie reviews, short stories and novels. He lives in Rockland with his wife Christine Dunkle, who also works for MaineStay Media, two children and two useless cats. 

Recommended for you