Rep. Anne Graham, D-North Yarmouth, would like to make it a little more difficult to get a question on the state ballot.
She has proposed an Amendment to the Constitution of Maine (LD 1416) to raise the number of signatures needed to get a question before the voters from 10% of the last gubernatorial votes to 25%.
“I believe that citizens’ initiatives are currently over relied upon, both statewide and locally,” she said in an email. “There are currently four statewide initiatives this November alone. Raising the threshold to qualify for the ballot would ensure that only the most important referendums can qualify. State lawmaking should primarily be the responsibility of the Legislature, with citizens’ initiatives used more sparingly.”
Others champion the citizen initiative process.
“I’m a strong supporter of the citizen initiative process,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “It has a long tradition in Maine, and it’s an important mechanism for the people to speak and to pass law.”
Since 2016, Mainers have used the citizen initiative process to legalize marijuana, establish ranked-choice voting, raise the minimum wage and fight the so-called CMP corridor.
It is a grassroots process in which citizens gather petition signatures to force the Maine Legislature to either act on an issue or put it before the voters. In some cases, it has created powerful change in Maine. It was effective in allowing marriage equality for same-sex couples, for example. In other cases, it has created massive financial problems for state lawmakers, as with the case of the mandate to fund 55% of school budgets through the state government (more on that to come). In still other cases, it may be a waste of time because the courts would just overturn the results (as just happened with the vote against the CMP corridor) or because the Legislature can repeal or amend it.
In November of 2023, Mainers will vote on one of the most significant citizen initiatives in the history of the state, deciding whether the state should create a consumer-owned power utility that would replace both Central Maine Power and Versant. This will mean a takeover by eminent domain of these companies, lengthy court battles and the price tag for the purchase that is likely to be in the billions.
Operatives for the power companies are waging a massive advertising campaign hoping to sway voters against this move. They are also offering a competing ballot measure that would require Maine voters to approve any government bonding of debt of more than $1 billion.
There is no question that the citizen initiative is a major political tool shaping policy in Maine, but this raises questions about the process itself. Is it too easy to get a question on the ballot? Why not go through the Legislature of representatives we send to Augusta to make laws for us? What obligation, if any, does the Legislature have to honor the will of the people in citizen initiatives when deciding whether to repeal or amend the laws that result? Is all of Maine fairly represented through initiative questions when most of the signatures are gathered in southern Maine?
First, this process is not a guaranteed right in the United States. In New England, only Maine and Massachusetts have citizen initiatives and/or people’s veto powers. In the entire country, 26 states and Washington, D.C. have this process. California is well-known for making wide use of citizen initiatives.
States without this must get things done through their Legislatures.
Portland attorney and former State Rep. Jeremy Fischer wrote an interesting piece on the topic in 2009 for Maine Law Review, titled “Exercise the Power, Play by the Rules: Why Popular Exercise of Legislative Power in Maine Should be Constrained by Legislative Rules.”
In it, he offers a bit of the history of the citizen initiative in Maine. He notes that when Maine framed its constitution in 1819, there was no debate about allowing citizens to enact legislation directly. The issue came up later during the Populist Movement of the 1890s, he said.
“In its 1896 platform, the People’s Party demanded ‘a system of direct legislation, through the initiative and referendum, under proper constitutional safeguards,’ in order to wrench the legislative power in state capitols across the country from the grip of large business and financial interests,” Fischer wrote.
There was heated debate over the issue. Our tradition of direct democracy through the traditional New England town meeting led some to support the measure while opponents felt it was unnecessary since citizens could get legislation introduced through their elected representatives. However, it gained strong enough support that in 1907 it was passed as an amendment to the state constitution, and it was enacted in 1908.
Fischer, who served in the Legislature including time as the House Chair of the appropriations committee, went on to raise concerns that while a piece of legislation being considered by the House and Senate in Augusta must have a fiscal note attached to it to explain its impact on the budget, there is no such requirement for citizen initiatives.
As an example, he references one of the most landmark citizen initiatives in Maine history, “An Act to Enact the School Finance Act of 2003.” This asked Mainers, “Do you want the state to pay 55% of the cost of public education, which includes all special education costs, for the purpose of shifting costs from the property tax to state resources?”
He said the Legislature could not figure out how to pay the $500 million cost immediately while meeting the balanced budget requirements of the constitution.
“There was no mechanism to pay for it,” he said in a phone interview. He said it was a case of the voters saying, “We want to spend a lot of money, but we don’t want to decide what gets cut or what taxes need to be raised” to pay for it.
The Legislature has some choices when dealing with citizen initiatives. Once the correct number of signatures are gathered and certified through the Secretary of State’s office, the proposal is sent to the Legislature for consideration. The Legislature can pass the bill or reject the bill and send it directly to the voters. It can also amend the bill and send both the original bill and a competing measure to the voters for their consideration.
Once the voters enact a citizen initiative, the Legislature can amend or even repeal the law thus enacted, and in some cases, it is forced to do so by budget constraints.
Fischer said the Legislature always feels awkward about changing a citizen-approved law.
There are political ramifications in that people can criticize lawmakers for going against “the will of the people.”
There are some limitations to citizen initiatives. In Maine, a constitutional amendment must originate in the Legislature.
Does the wide use of the citizen initiative serve as an indictment of the Legislature for inaction? Certainly not in every case.
“I was one of the leaders of the marriage equality campaign in Maine,” Bellows said. “We went first to the Legislature, and it passed it.”
Opponents of marriage equality gathered signatures and succeeded in passing a people’s veto at the polls to overturn this action of their leaders in Augusta.
“We regrouped, those of us that wanted to ensure that every couple in love has that freedom to marry and the rights and privileges that go with marriage,” Bellows said. “We decided to go directly to the people because we wanted to demonstrate that we thought that attitudes and perspectives had changed, and we wanted to show broad popular support for the freedom to marry. It wasn’t an indictment of the Legislature because, in fact, in 2009, the Legislature had acted. Instead, it was a strategic decision to really go to the grassroots and have that conversation with the people. I think it depends on the issue.”
However, she acknowledged people also bring citizen initiatives because they are furious with the Legislature.
Another question raised is whether the whole state is fairly represented in initiatives, and the implication is often that most signatures are gathered in liberal southern Maine while more conservative northern Maine is left out of the process.
“I think the bear referendum was a good example of that,” Fischer said. “The supporters of the bear referendum, which failed, got all their signatures in Cumberland County. That was sufficient to get it on the ballot and then it didn’t pass.”
In 2004, voters were asked, “Do you want to make it a crime to hunt bears with bait, traps or dogs, except to protect property, public safety or for research?” The measure failed at the polls.
Some have proposed requiring signature gathering in both of Maine’s congressional districts, north and south.
Bellows disagrees. “I think this idea of two different Maines reinforces some stereotypes and is not really fair to voters.” She argues your vote should matter whether you are in Portland, Fort Kent, Kittery, or Bangor. “I’m not a huge fan of further perpetuating this idea of two different Maines.”
Another question raised is whether the issues being fought out in Maine are being driven by the people of Maine.
“People from out of state are now allowed to circulate petitions in the state of Maine,” Bellows said. That came about because of a lawsuit against the secretary of state. She said it creates incentive for out-of-state interests to influence the Maine elections process. “It also increases the number of garbage signatures that we have to look at,” she said of the certification process.
Graham, who has suggested increasing the number of signatures needed, said, “The referendum process has evolved into a tool that is too often exploited by special interests. With a threshold as low as 10%, Maine’s current referendum structure is subject to big-money campaigns that flood the airwaves with advertising that can often be deceptive or misleading. By increasing the threshold, I’m not looking to weaken a genuine tool for democratic engagement. I believe that we need more citizen involvement at every level.”
"The danger is always that the process gets hijacked by big money interests seeking to push their own agendas," said Rep. Valli Geiger, D-Rockland. "So far Maine people seem pretty good at telling the difference between them, but it's always a danger. I would not be willing to change the process right now. It is critically important that Maine people have a way besides elections to compel the government to make a change. We are seeing in other states the removal of Citizen Referendums to prevent change that has the majority will of the voters. This is a mistake. I do think it should be absolutely required that we know who is running what ads, where the money is coming from, whether it is volunteers collecting signatures in true grass root fashion, or paid collectors from out of state. I also fully support legislation currently before us that will prevent foreign governments from influencing our referendums or elections. If you can't vote, you shouldn't be able to put your thumb on the scale."
In some cases, these initiatives may only be brought to the voters to excite wider turnout for a specific election in hopes of helping a particular candidate. Bellows questions whether that tactic would work in Maine, which already has a high voter turnout.
Fischer, while concerned about citizen initiatives that deal with the state budget, said there are other areas that are clearly better served by the citizen initiative. These are primarily political questions such as term limits and clean elections; areas where Legislators have a conflict of interest.
Some argue that the Legislature has a better process, which allows for public hearings, committee deliberation, amendments and negotiations between the parties.
“I don’t think it says that much about the Legislature,” Fischer said of the increasing use of citizen initiatives. “A lot of those initiatives are not being proposed by the side that ultimately wins. I don’t know that the representative form of democracy is failing to do what the majority wants. But I just think it has to do with interest groups having money and deciding it’s more direct to just go to voters rather than try to work through the Legislature, which is a process of compromises.”
At some point simple improvements could be made to the process. Fiscal notes could be required as with any other piece of legislation. Safeguards could be put in place to make sure Maine citizens rather than outside interests are driving these efforts. Perhaps some of these efforts could even be accomplished through a citizen initiative. Or the people of Maine may not see any problems to fix.
“I am wholeheartedly in favor of the citizen initiative process,” Bellows said.
“…As Secretary of State, it’s my job to ensure that every Maine citizen has that ability to register to vote, cast their ballot, and know their vote will be counted fairly, accurately and securely,” she said. “That’s what we do. So, we’re not trying to put a thumb on the scales for or against a particular initiative because we take that responsibility very seriously. We want the voters to decide and the will of the people to be heard.”