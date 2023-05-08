ROCKLAND -- Bail was set Monday at $5,000 cash for a 20-year-old Rockland man accused of holding a loaded gun against a woman's head and threatening to kill her.
Neal V. Kenney V was arrested Friday morning May 5 and charged with felony domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, felony reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, felony domestic violence assault, felony unlawful furnishing of fentanyl, felony violating a condition of release, and two misdemeanor counts of violating a condition of release.
The charges against Kenney resulted from an investigation that began May 1 when police received a report that Kenney's father had been robbed at his residence at the Fieldcrest Apartments on Rankin Street by three men. Initial statements led to the arrest of Richard J. Baker, 42, who had a recent address of Waldoboro but also had come from New York City.
The district attorney's office decided not to file formal charges against Baker, citing insufficient evidence. Rockland police reported it had uncovered discrepancies in the initial timeline provided. Baker was released from jail on May 3.
During the investigation into the alleged robbery, police received information from a woman who said she had been the victim of domestic violence at the hands of Kenney, according to the affidavit filed in court by Rockland police. At first, it was verbal abuse but then he verbally threatened her with a gun and said he had once killed a man in a drug deal and that he would do the same to her if she told anyone, the affidavit stated.
She told police that Kenney was ordering Xanax on the dark web and then selling the drug locally, according to the police report. He also was in possession of other drugs including fentanyl.
The affidavit further states that on March 15, she had bought some drugs for Kenney and he became angry and said she had been ripped off. He ordered her to fix the error and pulled out a gun, loaded it, pushed her against the wall, and placed the gun against her head, according to the affidavit.
Justice Jeffrey Hjelm set bail at $5,000 cash for Kenney when he made his initial appearance in the Knox County court on the charges. The district attorney's office also made a motion to have Kenney's bail revoked on earlier charges of conspiracy to traffick in Xanax, drug possession, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The judge ordered him held without bail until a bail revocation hearing can be held.