nealvkenneyv

Neal V. Kenney V.

 Photo courtesy of the Knox County Jail

ROCKLAND -- Bail was set Monday at $5,000 cash for a 20-year-old Rockland man accused of holding a loaded gun against a woman's head and threatening to kill her.

Neal V. Kenney V was arrested Friday morning May 5 and charged with felony domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, felony reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, felony domestic violence assault, felony unlawful furnishing of fentanyl, felony violating a condition of release, and two misdemeanor counts of violating a condition of release.

