featured Police probe St. George burglary By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Jul 21, 2023 Jul 21, 2023 Updated 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST. GEORGE — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that was reported Wednesday, July 19.The department received the report shortly after 1 p.m. July 19.The Sheriff's Office would not identify the business that was targeted by the burglary but said several items were reported stolen. There are leads and the investigation continues. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Summer’s Grandeur Coming to Thomaston Place Auction Galleries – Aug. 25-27 Come see us at the Maine Boat & Home Show August 11 – 13, 2023 Recent promotion announced at First National Bank Sea Story Slam! Submit your story, real or fictional, for the Strand’s SEA-LEBRATION Aug. 11 Art Drives Splendid Results at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries on July 7, 8 & 9 More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Maine Made Products are all we carry! 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA (1954) Aug. 11 at the Strand Theatre’s Sea Story Sea-lebration! Maine Made is all we do! Treasures off the beaten path… Emmy-winning doc ANONYMOUS SISTER about the opioid epidemic at the Strand – Monday, July 17 at 7pm w/Q&A and more! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists