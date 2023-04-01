Police probe Appleton home burglary By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Apr 1, 2023 Apr 1, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save APPLETON -- The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home burglary.The break-in was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, March 30.The Sheriff's Office is releasing little information on it but said that evidence is being collected and more information may be released publicly after that is completed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982. Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Offers Spring Hop is coming May 6th! Bonnie’s Place is all Maine Made Spring Hop May 6th! Pot O’ Gold 50/50 Raffle For Habitat Boat and RV Storage Available More Biz Offers Local Events Biz Briefs Used Equipment Update: Week Ending March Of March 31st, 2023 Breakwater Design & Build Inc, Introducing Home Elevators! Thomaston Place Announces ‘Panache’ Online Auction Creamer promoted at First National Bank Breakwater Design & Build, Inc transform this beautiful Ocean Front Home! More Biz Briefs E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists