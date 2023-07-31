News

Rockland Harbor Marina

The status of an expanded marina in Rockland Harbor by Safe Harbor Marinas  is undetermined.

 By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — Twenty months after the state approved for the expansion of the Safe Harbor Marinas expansion in Rockland Harbor, the project has yet to proceed.

City officials say they have not been provided any update on the proposed marina expansion. City Manager Tom Luttrell said July 28 that he is scheduled to meet this week with a representative from the company.

