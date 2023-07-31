ROCKLAND — Twenty months after the state approved for the expansion of the Safe Harbor Marinas expansion in Rockland Harbor, the project has yet to proceed.
City officials say they have not been provided any update on the proposed marina expansion. City Manager Tom Luttrell said July 28 that he is scheduled to meet this week with a representative from the company.
Telephone messages have been left with Safe Harbors but no response has been received.
In December 2021, Maine Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Melanie Loyzim signed an approval of a Natural Resources Protection Act permit for the expanded marina.
The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry’s submerged land division gave approval for the expansion a short time later.
The marina expansion was first proposed in 2018 by Yachting Solutions. Safe Harbor purchased Yachting Solutions in December 2020, along with nearly five acres that Yachting Solutions was leasing from Rockland Harbor Park LLC.
The federal government announced in July 2018 that Yachting Solutions would receive a $1 million Boating Infrastructure Grant. Funded through taxes and fees on motorboat fuel and related equipment, the grants are administered by the National Park Service.
The Maine Department of Transportation said in July that the grant has not yet expired.
The project includes dredging an area 138,000 square feet. The expansion of the float system includes four 150-foot long fingers to the east of the main pier; a 90-foot finger to the west; and a 115-foot long and a 172-foot string of floats to the west.
Safe Harbor agreed to pay for the cost of moving 16 moorings that have to be relocated by the proposed marina expansion. They will also help the city assign the moorings close to where they are currently located.
City officials said at a November 2021 meeting the city attorney and Safe Harbor have been working on coming up with an agreement to ensure public access to the boardwalk. The boardwalk was built by MBNA when they opened the waterfront office complex in 2001. Rockland Harbor Park LLC, led by local developer Stuart Smith, purchased the property in 2007.
City Manager Luttrell said July 28 there has been no agreement negotiated on the access issue for the boardwalk.
The marina expansion was met with opposition from some residents and users of the harbor both because of the relocation of moorings that would result but also because of the visual impact of large vessels lined along the expanded marina.