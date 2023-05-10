CAMDEN — The Planning Board held a workshop May 4 in which it discussed possible future regulations for short-term rentals in the town.
The board is expected to have a joint meeting with the Select Board on the topic June 28 at 3 p.m.
CAMDEN — The Planning Board held a workshop May 4 in which it discussed possible future regulations for short-term rentals in the town.
The board is expected to have a joint meeting with the Select Board on the topic June 28 at 3 p.m.
Currently, accessory dwellings in town must be rented out for no fewer than seven consecutive days under the ordinance. However, officials said there are as many as 300 unique rentals in Camden. Tracking and having them registered has not been something town staff can enforce, so far.
Concerns have been raised across the state about these rentals for several reasons. State and local officials have been concerned about the housing crisis and Planning Board members stated that housing is not available or affordable in town for many of the community's workers including teachers, firefighters and people who work for area businesses in the service industry.
In addition, the boom in people renting out buildings or rooms via the Internet has led to a difference in regulation for the lodging industry that owners of inns and bed-and-breakfast operations say is unfair. While official lodging industry businesses such as hotels, motels and inns have to meet strict regulations for insurance, safety, food service, etc., short-term rentals provided online often do not work under any of this regulation.
The board also considered that short-term rentals in a residential neighborhood could be seen as commercial operations that are not meeting the town's zoning requirements.
These operations can affect parking, noise, traffic and other concerns.
The town may move to increase annual fees, require registrations and ban or restrict non owner-occupied rentals. There are concerns that businesses out of state buy properties and take them out of the long-term housing market as investments to make money in the short-term rental market. If the owner is not onsite, who can neighbors or renters contact if there is a situation that needs to be attended to with the property?
The discussions are still in the initial stages. The board will continue to look into possible regulation and plans to bring proposals to the Select Board.
Another workshop was tentatively scheduled for May 18.
Executive Editor
Daniel Dunkle started working as a journalist in the Midcoast in 1998 as a cub reporter at The Courier-Gazette. He serves as executive editor of The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal, and covers the town of Camden for the newspapers. In addition to news stories, he has written humor columns, movie reviews, short stories and novels. He lives in Rockland with his wife Christine Dunkle, who also works for MaineStay Media, two children and two useless cats.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.