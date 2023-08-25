Editor’s note: Pine Tree Power supporter Seth Berry reached out in response to a Camden Herald column last week that raised questions about the Pine Tree Power plan, focusing on the fact that the new plan will include a private for-profit company. Here is a report based on that discussion. We encourage continued discussion of this important issue.
Former State Rep. Seth Berry of Bowdoinham argued this week that replacing out-of-the-country for-profit investor-owned power utilities with a new consumer-owned utility would mean more public say and increased investment in renewable energy.
He also indicated that with Central Maine Power and Versant outspending his group on a massive scale for a public relations and advertising campaign against the citizen initiative, advocates of consumer-owned Pine Tree Power are the underdogs in this fight.
Voters will decide in November whether to approve the creation of Pine Tree Power, and the government taking over CMP and Versant through eminent domain.
Berry said Maine’s power grid, looking into the near future, will be vital as we move forward with more electric vehicles and heat pumps. He said our lives today depend on internet and electricity.
“Our lives and livelihoods depend entirely on a single wire that’s running down your road, and who owns that wire and who controls it?” he said. “Should that wire, which is really the lifeline to a livable planet, depend on a foreign for-profit monopoly?”
The proposal would create an elected board to run the consumer-owned utility. Berry noted this organization would be more accountable to the public. Board meetings would be public and documents could be gained through Freedom of Information requests.
Presently, the parent company for CMP makes decisions behind closed doors, in private meetings in a skyscraper in Spain, he said.
He described customers under the status quo as “captive customers.”
Maine Affordable Energy Coalition, a group supported by the parent companies for CMP and Versant, has pushed back on all of the arguments in an aggressive advertising and public relations campaign. It has focused strongly on the cost, saying the purchase would have a $13.5 billion price tag. It characterizes the takeover as government-controlled power and the board that would govern the consumer-owned utility as “politicians.”
Berry acknowledged the plan would include bidding out the work to a for-profit private sector operations company. This company would be chosen through a periodic competitive bidding process and could keep or hire the current CMP and Versant workers. He said they are doing a good job. It is the profit-seeking shareholder management the proponents want to replace, not the workers. The employees servicing the lines will continue to be union workers.
However, this new operations company would need to make more than $15 million in profit to be sustainable and possibly $50 million or more.
Berry said, however, this would be much less than the profits made by the current owners, which are in the hundreds of millions.
He expects this to be attractive to companies because whoever gets the contract will be the only game in town for five to ten years, depending on when the contract expires. At that time, bidding is reopened.
Asked if it could be disruptive changing companies periodically, Berry said that could be factored into a decision of the Pine Tree Power board. He said it would look at how well the company is doing in terms of keeping rates down, minimizing outages, answering the phones for customers and creating customer satisfaction.
CMP and Versant will not be eligible to serve as this private sector operations company.
Creating a consumer-owned utility gives the ratepayers leverage.
Currently, Berry argues the utilities maintain their profits and monopolies by cozying up to regulators and the government. “They play the influence game really well,” he said.
“If we prevail in November, it’ll be because people looked at the status quo and said, you know, what do we have?” he said. “We have the sixth highest rates, we’ve got the most frequent outages, we’ve got the worst customer satisfaction in the nation (according to JD Powers). Could it get any worse?”
Many are concerned with the costs. Asked to compare the cost of buying the company to taking on a mortgage, he argued that when you are paying monopoly rents, that can be higher than paying off a mortgage.
In addition, he sees cost benefits. A consumer-owned utility can borrow money at lower interest rates than an investor-owned utility and can therefore afford to invest more in renewable energy ideas. Consumer-owned utilities can quality for FEMA assistance after large storms, but investor-owned utilities cannot, he said. He said it is no coincidence that the first six communities in the Unites States to achieve 100% renewable electricity are all consumer-owned. This includes red state communities such as Georgetown, Texas and Kodiak, Alaska.
“Once you pay off the acquisition 30 years later, your children, my children, they’re really in the gravy,” he said.
They will be sitting on savings and an asset worth billions.
Berry lamented that advocates of change do not have as many resources to make the case as advocates for CMP and Versant. The Portland Press Herald reported in June that the parent companies of the current utilities are outspending their opponents 17-1 on advertising and outreach.
He pointed to several other communities that have done this around the nation. Boulder, Colorado, he said, actually was able to pause the takeover when the companies involved agreed to meet the demands of the people. Berry argues the battle being waged for voters at the ballot has already brought about some improvements. He sees the demand for improvement as “positive pressure” on CMP.
“If people vote no in November, then we’ve lost all leverage,” Berry said.
Willy Ritch of the Maine Affordable Energy Coalition responded in an email saying, "I’m glad that Pine Tree Power has admitted that their referendum requires the use of a for-profit company to run the grid. But thinking that somehow it can be done on the cheap is another example of the wishful thinking behind the Pine Tree Power plan. Pine Tree Power says they have modeled their plan after the Long Island Power Authority. It’s a similar sized grid and five years ago the for profit contractor there was paid about $100 million. I’m sure it’s a lot more now.
"The single biggest problem with the Pine Tree Power proposal is the enormous upfront cost—$13 billion. It would be 100% debt and we would all be on the hook for it. I doubt most of us would live long enough to see that paid off and with interest rates as high as they are, just imagine how much that’s going to add to costs or taxes.
"Most of the people I talk to don’t think putting the state in charge of the grid is going to improve service. Putting the grid in the hands of a bunch of elected politicians with no experience in running an electric utility doesn’t sound like it is somehow going lead to getting the lights back on more quickly."