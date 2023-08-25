News

Pine Tree Power Co. map

This map shows the area the new consumer-owned utility would cover and existing consumer-owned power companies in Maine. 

 Source: Our Power

Editor’s note: Pine Tree Power supporter Seth Berry reached out in response to a Camden Herald column last week that raised questions about the Pine Tree Power plan, focusing on the fact that the new plan will include a private for-profit company. Here is a report based on that discussion. We encourage continued discussion of this important issue.

Former State Rep. Seth Berry of Bowdoinham argued this week that replacing out-of-the-country for-profit investor-owned power utilities with a new consumer-owned utility would mean more public say and increased investment in renewable energy.

Pine Tree Power organization chart