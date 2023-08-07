News

ROCKPORT – The Penobscot Bay YMCA announced that it will no longer hold its annual Boat Auction at the Y in Rockport. For 24 years, this major fundraising event helped keep the cost of summer camp affordable to all participants, including scholarships for those families who need it the most. Scholarships have provided over 10,000 camper weeks, as well as financial assistance to families in our community.

A number of evolving challenges led the Y Board and the all-volunteer Boat Auction Committee to determine that the event must come to a finale. These challenges include that there are fewer valuable and desirable boats donated each year, larger sailboats have become increasingly hard to sell, and disposing of boats that remain unsold after auction is becoming costly. In addition, the event requires a substantial amount of volunteer and paid staff time.

