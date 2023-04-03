News

Matthew Pendleton, April 3 arraignment

Flanked by his attorneys, Matthew Pendleton of Lincolnville enters a plea of not guilty at his April 3 arraignment at Waldo Judicial Center. He is represented by Cheryl Sanuiku-Henig, left, and Christopher McLean, right.

 Photo by Jim Leonard

BELFAST — At his April 3 arraignment at the Waldo Judicial Center, Matthew Pendleton, 48, of Lincolnville entered a plea of not guilty in the Jan. 6 murder of fellow Lincolnville resident and roommate, Kevin Curit, 47.

A Waldo County grand jury on March 22 indicted Pendleton for depraved indifference murder.

