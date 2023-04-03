Flanked by his attorneys, Matthew Pendleton of Lincolnville enters a plea of not guilty at his April 3 arraignment at Waldo Judicial Center. He is represented by Cheryl Sanuiku-Henig, left, and Christopher McLean, right.
BELFAST — At his April 3 arraignment at the Waldo Judicial Center, Matthew Pendleton, 48, of Lincolnville entered a plea of not guilty in the Jan. 6 murder of fellow Lincolnville resident and roommate, Kevin Curit, 47.
A Waldo County grand jury on March 22 indicted Pendleton for depraved indifference murder.
During Pendleton’s arraignment, Judge Robert Murray ruled that Pendleton would continue to be held without bail until a bail hearing can be scheduled.
On the morning of Jan. 6, Waldo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive male at the residence on 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. When police arrived they found Curit, deceased, in a trailer in front of the residence.
Investigators from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit investigated throughout the day and into the evening of Jan. 6. Following an autopsy, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Curit has died from strangulation and blunt force trauma. Pendleton was charged with Curit’s murder and arrested on Jan. 7. He has been held without bail at the Waldo County Correctional Facility since his arrest.
Autopsy results indicated Curit had ligature marks on his neck and had also sustained significant facial fractures.
Pendleton has alleged that, in the time leading up to his death, Curit had been highly intoxicated and had fallen several times.
In his statement to police Pendleton said he had gone to the store on Jan. 5 and returned to find that Curit has made a mess of the kitchen area. Pendleton says he instructed Curit to sleep in the camper outside the residence. Pendleton told law enforcement that he found Curit dead “around 5:30 a.m." Jan. 6. Pendleton first notified Waldo County dispatch at 9:48 a.m.
Evidence gathered during the investigation includes a pair of photos on Pendleton’s phone, one depicting the kitchen in disarray, and the other a photo of Curit’s battered body on the front step of the residence. Pendleton has told authorities he found Curit’s body inside the camper.
The two men lived together in a rented house at 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. Following Curit’s death, Pendleton allegedly told a witness that he and Curit “had been going at it for three days.”
Pendleton is represented by Christopher McLean and Cheryl Sanuiku-Henig.
