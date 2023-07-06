CAMDEN — The major construction project on Pearl Street, which includes replacing sewer lines, repaving and new sidewalks, has run into a challenge — ledge.
The town has had to resort to blasting and "hammering" ledge. At one point it was even doing the work at night to avoid interfering with the school's bus schedule. Town Manager Audra Caler said the residents have taken the work in stride and so far, despite the disruptions, there have been few complaints.
The work began in April and will continue throughout the summer to replace the sidewalks, provide road resurfacing, and upgrade sewer, stormwater and water lines. The sewer work needs to lie deep under the street and that means dealing with the ledge there.
The town awarded the sewer replacement bid to Eastwood Contractors Inc.
"A second part of the project is the potable water main replacement," according to the town website. "The water line replacement is being done by the Maine Water Company... The main water line and laterals to each of the Pearl Street homes are being replaced between Free Street to 73 Pearl St. (the entrance to the Applewood Apartments). This part of the project started in the Fall of last year and resumed on April 3rd of this year. The contractor performing the work for The Maine Water Company is Jake Barbour Inc (JBI)."
The Public Works Department will handle the stormwater improvements.
"The first phase of the stormwater improvements consists of installing 6-inch lateral lines on the West side of Pearl St. between Free St and Willow St...The second phase of the storm water improvements will also consist of installing five additional catch basins and connecting main storm water line between 55 Pearl St. and the intersection of Oak Street."
In the fall, the town hopes to close up the road with the first layer of pavement (the binder) and will likely return to the work in the spring to finish the paving.