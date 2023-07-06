News

Pearl Street Project Camden

Pavement on Pearl Street in Camden has been opened for work on the sewer line. The project will also involve stormwater, the water main, repaving and sidewalk upgrades. 

 Photo by Daniel Dunkle

CAMDEN — The major construction project on Pearl Street, which includes replacing sewer lines, repaving and new sidewalks, has run into a challenge — ledge.

The town has had to resort to blasting and "hammering" ledge. At one point it was even doing the work at night to avoid interfering with the school's bus schedule. Town Manager Audra Caler said the residents have taken the work in stride and so far, despite the disruptions, there have been few complaints. 

Pearl Street Staging

The American Legion parking lot on Pearl Street has become staging area for the construction project. 
Pearl Street Sewer Line

The sewer project on Pearl Street has run into ledge. 
Hammering ledge

Hammering the ledge on Pearl Street. 
Pearl Street sign

Pearl Street in Camden.

