CAMDEN – PAWS Animal Adoption Center welcomes five new board members, Cheryl Ayers, Karen Foxwell, Rieko McCarthy, Jill Parker and Jean White to serve for a three-year term on its Board of Trustees.
“I think that our new Board members will be a great addition to the team and to our continued efforts to move PAWS into the future to meet the ever-changing needs of the communities that we serve. I am excited to work with Karen, Cheryl, Reiko, Jill and Jean in the years to come, and anticipate new ideas and a fresh perspective as we progress into the future,” said Board President January Peavey.
PAWS Executive Director Shelly Butler noted that “All are wonderful additions to the board, are passionate about the mission of PAWS and to serve our community.”
A native of Maine, Cheryl Ayer is a former staff attorney at New Hope Midcoast and is currently a volunteer attorney for the Maine Volunteer Lawyers Project. She has served on Rockport Pathways Committee. She enjoys traveling, reading, is a crossword puzzle fanatic and is in the process of learning to play golf. A resident of Rockport, she lives with her husband Bob Rubin and their black, green-eyed cat Max.
Karen Foxwell spent many decades volunteering and working at various shelters across the country. She has served on the board of the Belfast Soup Kitchen and Spectrum Generations and is a member of the PAWS Finance and Development Committees. She enjoys gardening, reading and traveling. Karen lives in Northport with her black and white cat Hakam.
Before moving to Maine from New York City in 2020, Rieko McCarthy worked as a professional analyst at investment banks. A resident of Camden, she lives with her husband Joe and their two rescue dogs Frankie, a 15-year-old mixed breed and Voolander, a 10-year-old Pitt Bull. Ree serves on the PAWS Finance Committee and volunteers at the PAWS reception desk greeting visitors, answering the telephone and doing clerical work. She enjoys working in her garden, watching movies and hiking.
Jill Parker is the senior director of Operations at Capital One and is a guest speaker on women’s professional development issues. She has lived in Maine since 1993 and currently serves as vice chair of the Portland Board of the Maine Women's Network and is on the State Board of the organization. Jill is a member of the PAWS Development Committee. She resides in Camden with her husband Mark Parker and their dog Dobby who is her golfing buddy. A mother of three adult children, she enjoys playing golf and cooking.
Jean White has been a volunteer at PAWS since 2008 when she adopted her dog, Ming. She serves on the PAWS Finance and Development Committees and is the organization’s Treasurer. A retired journalist and arts administrator, she has served on the town of Camden’s Opera House, Comprehensive Plan and Budget Committees and the Town Charter Commission and was a member of the Camden library Board of Trustees. Jean enjoys going to concerts, reading and gardening and resides in Camden with her husband Don White.
“We are thankful for all our board members who work hard every day to ensure the continued success of PAWS in its mission to care for animals and the local community,” board president January Peavey said.
PAWS mission is to provide care for homeless dogs and cats until they can be placed in permanent, responsible homes while promoting humane values in our community through outreach and educational programs.
For more information about PAWS visit the center at 123 John Street in Camden or online at PAWSadoption.org.