News

PAWS Board

From left: Tom Griffith, Ree McCarthy, Michelle Davis, January Peavey, Karen Foxwell, Lisa Brown, Cheryl Ayer, Jill Parker, Jean White. 

CAMDEN – PAWS Animal Adoption Center welcomes five new board members, Cheryl Ayers, Karen Foxwell, Rieko McCarthy, Jill Parker and Jean White to serve for a three-year term on its Board of Trustees.

“I think that our new Board members will be a great addition to the team and to our continued efforts to move PAWS into the future to meet the ever-changing needs of the communities that we serve. I am excited to work with Karen, Cheryl, Reiko, Jill and Jean in the years to come, and anticipate new ideas and a fresh perspective as we progress into the future,” said Board President January Peavey.

Tags

Recommended for you