News

Passenger rail car

A passenger rail car is on display in Rockland until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 and then short excursion rides will be offered Aujg. 4 through Aug. 6.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — A passenger rail car that will be offering summer weekend excursion trips was on display Wednesday afternoon at the train station.

The rail car will be on display from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 2.

