ROCKLAND — Officials of Midcoast Railservice, which operates the state-owned Brunswick to Rockland railroad line, announced Monday, June 26, its plans for re-starting passenger service.
"A new Maine travel experience will be offered on the scenic 57-mile route by use of environmentally preferable, fuel-efficient, restroom-equipped, big-windowed, climate-controlled 'Coastliner' self-propelled rail cars," said George Betke vice president and director of Midcoast Railservice.
The first vehicle will be on introductory public display during Bath Heritage Days, June 30 through July 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After further exposure in other on-line communities, equipment testing and personnel training, initial operations are likely to involve group charters. he said.
The first major event will be short round trips to the Thomaston waterfront from the annual Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland from Aug. 4 through Aug. 6.
Regular public excursion service is anticipated to start as soon as possible thereafter, featuring two daily trains in each direction Fridays through Sundays, Betke said. One is expected to be a full-length, morning and afternoon round trip from Rockland to Brunswick; and the other a mid-day loop from Brunswick to Bath, Wiscasset, Newcastle and return, offering a variety of trip lengths and layover times.
The train will depart from the former train station where the Trackside Restaurant is located at the intersection of Union and Pleasant streets in Rockland.
"This initiative is the first step in an innovative experiment with the Maine Department of Transportation to test public response to availability of an underutilized “Coastal Route 2” alternative to the parallel highway. The real-life trial should provide ridership data and evidence of whether demand can justify service expansion beyond seasonal scope, weekend availability, and minimal daily frequency," the rail director said.
Ongoing developments can be tracked as they become confirmed and reservations made online at website coastlinerexcursions.com.
Regular passenger train service to Rockland ended in April 1959. The station was built in 1917-1918. The Maine Department of Transportation owns the station and the rail line.
Seasonal excursion passenger service between Rockland and Brunswick began in July 2004, stopping that first year adjacent to Sandy Beach. In 2005, passengers were dropped off outside the train station on Union Street. In 2006, the station building was renovated and a restaurant was added.
The passenger excursion service ended in 2015 when the state ended its contract with Maine Eastern Railroad and awarded a contract to Central Maine & Quebec Railway.
Amtrak’s Downeaster began service between Portland and Boston in 2001, and, in 2012, extended it to Brunswick.