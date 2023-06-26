News

Passenger train
Photo courtesy of Midcoast Railservice

ROCKLAND — Officials of Midcoast Railservice, which operates the state-owned Brunswick to Rockland railroad line, announced Monday, June 26, its plans for re-starting passenger service.

"A new Maine travel experience will be offered on the scenic 57-mile route by use of environmentally preferable, fuel-efficient, restroom-equipped, big-windowed, climate-controlled 'Coastliner' self-propelled rail cars," said George Betke vice president and director of Midcoast Railservice.

