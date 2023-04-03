The two main political parties have nominated their candidates to fill a Maine House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. Clinton Collamore of Waldoboro.
Democrats in the district held a caucus and nominated former state Rep. Wendy Pieh of Bremen. Republicans caucused and nominated former state Rep. Abden Simmons of Waldoboro.
The election will be held Tuesday, June 13 which is when many municipalities will have elections and when school budgets are decided at the polls.
Unenrolled candidates need to gather at least 50 signatures of registered voters in the district and file the nomination papers with the Maine Secretary of State’s Office by April 7 to get on the ballot.
Collamore is charged with 20 counts of aggravated forgery, 11 counts of unsworn falsification and one count of violating the Maine Clean Election Act. He pleaded not guilty during a brief appearance in Lincoln County Superior Court in Wiscasset on Feb. 16.
The district includes Friendship, Washington, Waldoboro, Bremen and Louds Island Township.
Collamore succeeded Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos, an independent of Friendship, who did not seek re-election.
Pieh, a farmer, served in the Maine House from 1996 through 2000 and again from 2006 through 2010. She served six years as chair of the Legislature's Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry Committee and served four years on the Marine Resources Committee.