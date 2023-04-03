News

The two main political parties have nominated their candidates to fill a Maine House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. Clinton Collamore of Waldoboro.

Democrats in the district held a caucus and nominated former state Rep. Wendy Pieh of Bremen. Republicans caucused and nominated former state Rep. Abden Simmons of Waldoboro.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

