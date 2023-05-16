News

An effort to restore parole in Maine appears headed for defeat despite hours of impassioned testimony earlier this year in support of giving people in prison an opportunity to better themselves and reenter society.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Anne Beebe-Center, D-Rockland, sought to restore parole as an option for incarcerated individuals for the first time since 1976, when Maine became the first state in the nation to end early release for reformed inmates.

Recommended for you