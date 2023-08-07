ROCKLAND — The Rockland City Council will consider a package of proposed changes to parking regulations.
The proposals include prohibiting parking on both sides of Main Street from the intersection with Florence and North streets to the Owls Head town line.
The items are included on the Council's agenda setting meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at City Hall. A preliminary vote on the ordinance changes would be held Aug. 14.
City Manager Tom Luttrell said that stretch of Main Street is not wide enough for cars parking along the side, especially both sides. The cars hang over the white line when parking, he said. The manager said the public services director has recommended that change.
The package of proposals also calls for allowing up to 20 permits for downtown business owners and employees in the city-owned Winter Street parking lot. The permits would be issued on a monthly basis. Annual permits may also be obtained.
Another part of the proposed ordinance is to create a resident parking permit to use the Thorndike and Winter street parking lots. The Thorndike lot is also city owned. Residents along Main Street or adjoining streets would be eligible to get a resident permit.
The Council will also consider setting frees for parking permits. Employee parking permits at the Custom House parking lot are proposed at $40 per month or $440 for a year. The permit cost for the Thorndike parking lot is $30 per month or $300 for a year. And the cost for the Winter Street permits would be $20 per month or $220 per year.
Residential parking permits would be $25 per month or $275 a year at the Thorndike lot or $20 per month or $220 a year for using the Winter Street lot.
Long-term parking is also proposed at the lot at MacDougal Park for $5 per day from May 15 through Oct. 30. The maximum stay would be 15 days with no overnight camping. And only the nine most westerly spaces would be available for long-term parking. Applications for the long-term parking would be done entirely online.
Resident parking permits and permits for downtown businesses had been part of a parking overhaul for Rockland that could include a pilot project for paid metered parking. The most mentioned location that project has been the Custom House parking lot.
The city has also discussed building a parking platform at the Maine State Ferry Terminal parking lot.
The manager said the package of permit and resident parking permits would be in place before metered parking would be considered.