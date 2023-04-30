ROCKLAND -- Two hot-button topics will be before the Rockland City Council.
The Council is scheduled to meet 5 p.m. Monday May 1 at City Hall to set the agenda for the regular monthly meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, May 8.
Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf is sponsoring an order to establish a pilot program for seasonal paid parking at the Custom House Parking Lot, the Thorndike Parking Lot, and the Winter Street Parking Lot.
The report issued by a parking committee and consultant have recommended the pilot program to generate non-property tax revenues for the city. The plan calls for allowing residents to have short-term parking in lots.
The vote on the pilot project would be at the May 8 meeting.
The proposal has been met with opposition from some Main Street merchants who voice concern it would discourage people from shopping downtown.
Councilor Nicole Kalloch has sponsored an order that would keep Oak Street open to vehicle traffic and countermand any previous Council action. The street would remain open unless the Council votes to close.
The City Council has authorized the closure of the section of Oak Street -- from Main Street to the rear of the Main Street buildings -- for the past three summers. That section of Oak Street has been turned into a community center with tables and chairs.
Jersey barriers were placed at the Oak Street/Main Street intersection over the weekend.
The May 8 agenda also includes an order to undertake the citywide revaluation.
The agenda also includes parking bans and time limit changes for several streets.
There is also an ordinance change that would allow the city manager, who serves as personnel director, to set the procedures for how the personnel board certifies candidates.
Reporter
Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.
