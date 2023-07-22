News

Shot heard 'round the world

Bang go the guns! Members of the Sons of the American Revolution form the Henry Knox Regimental Color Guard and fire their weapons in a flash of flame, powder and gunsmoke July 22 at the Thomaston Village Cemetery. 

 Photo by Daniel Dunkle

THOMASTON — Local residents, veterans, historians and visitors were treated to a display of 18th century gunplay at the Village Cemetery Saturday morning as the Henry Knox Regimental Color Guard fired their guns and toasted the flag. 

Men in Revolutionary War-era uniforms set off their firearms with a flash of flame near their faces and from the barrels as the sound thundered and boomed across the hills. Gunsmoke was thick in the air. 

Fire your weapons

The Henry Knox Regimental Color Guard fire off their shots at the Thomaston Village Cemetery July 22 in honor of Knox's 273rd birthday. 
The Revolution Remembered

The celebration of Gen. Henry Knox's 273rd birthday included action and pageantry July 22 at the Thomaston Village Cemetery. 
Man of the Hour

Gen. Henry Knox himself, as played by J. Archer O'Reilly III.
Invocation

The Rev. Peter Jenks gives the invocation. 
Calhoun

Elizabeth Calhoun, Maine State Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution, speaking July 22 at the Thomaston Village Cemetery. 
William Peterson

William Peterson
Laying of Wreaths

Elizabeth Calhoun lays a wreath on the grave of Gen. Henry Knox. 
Toasting the Flag

Christopher Tourtellot offers a famous toast to the flag by John J. Daly. 
Joanne Richards

Thomaston resident Joanne Richards, Regent of the Lady Knox Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, lays the Lady Knox wreath.  
Wreath laying

Christopher Tourtellot of Gardner, Mass. lays a wreath at Gen. Henry Knox's grave July 22 in Thomaston. 
Wreath Laying Event

A laying of the wreaths took place July 22 at the grave of Gen. Henry Knox at the Thomaston Village Cemetery. 
Taps

Michael Whitehead plays taps July 22 at Thomaston Village Cemetery. 
Doug

Douglas Wood of the Sons of the American Revolution. 
On the March

The Color Guard marches in the procession. 
Arriving in Thomaston

The troops arrive. 
Revolution
Guns of Thomaston