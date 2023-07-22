Bang go the guns! Members of the Sons of the American Revolution form the Henry Knox Regimental Color Guard and fire their weapons in a flash of flame, powder and gunsmoke July 22 at the Thomaston Village Cemetery.
THOMASTON — Local residents, veterans, historians and visitors were treated to a display of 18th century gunplay at the Village Cemetery Saturday morning as the Henry Knox Regimental Color Guard fired their guns and toasted the flag.
Men in Revolutionary War-era uniforms set off their firearms with a flash of flame near their faces and from the barrels as the sound thundered and boomed across the hills. Gunsmoke was thick in the air.
All of this was to honor General Henry Knox on (or very near) his 273rd birthday. Knox is known locally for the Knox Museum. Knox was a leading general in the Continental Army in the Revolutionary War, working directly with George Washington, and he was our nation's first Secretary of War. Among his many accomplishments was the feat of bringing captured cannons from Fort Ticonderoga in New York to Dorchester Heights overlooking Boston Harbor, scaring off the British fleet. Bringing the artillery pieces via ox-drawn sleds was an unprecedented achievement in wartime logistics, and historians see logistics as being as important as strategy in winning wars.
J. Archer O'Reilly III played the role of Gen. Knox for the event.
"All the kids in Boston think I am Henry Knox," he said. "Of course I have his physique," he added joking about Knox's documented corpulence. "And unfortunately, when I tell them I am 273, they believe me."
Despite the fun and the pageantry of the event, however, much of it was a solemn and respectful honoring of a person who contributed to the founding of our nation. The event began with the Pledge of Allegiance and a welcome from Thomaston Historical Society President Susan Devlin. The Rev. Peter Jenks gave the invocation.
The procession included members of the Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire Sons of the American Revolution in period dress.
Maine State Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution Elizabeth Calhoun was a speaker at the event, as was Worshipful Master William Peterson of the Air Force and the Maj. General Henry Knox Lodge AF & AM.
Members of many groups participated in the laying of wreaths on Knox's grave including members of the Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution from several chapters and locations. Masons, veterans and The Society of the Cincinnati were also involved in the event. People came from other states to honor Knox including folks from New Jersey and Iowa.
Michael Whitehead played Taps on the trumpet.
The event was followed by a lunch of hamburgers and hotdogs and cake at the Knox Museum.