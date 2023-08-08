OWLS HEAD — Town residents will be asked at the annual town meeting whether they want to amend a zoning ordinance to prohibit growth at the Knox County Regional Airport.
The annual town meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday Aug. 28 at the Ash Point Community School.
Residents will also be asked to approve the proposed 2023-2024 municipal budget and elect town officials.
Select Board Chair Gordon Page has announced he will not seek re-election. His seat is the only one of the three-member Select Board up for election this year. Page has served on the Board since 2018. The seat is for three years.
The town's lone seat on the 10-member Regional School Unit 13 Board is up for election. The seat is held by Sarah Post who was elected last year to fill the remaining one year of an unexpired term. The term up for a vote is for three years.
Nomination for town offices are made by motions from the floor of the town meeting.
The municipal budget is proposed at $1,310,190, down about 1 percent from the voter-approved 2022-2023 budget. The largest account is public works which is proposed at $637,415 which includes solid waste disposal, road work and snow removal. The general government budget is proposed at $421,802. The public safety budget is proposed at $240,473.
At the Select Board's Aug. 7 meeting, the Board voted to place another article on the town meeting warrant, asking residents whether they want to take up to $175,000 from the undesignated fund balance for the Mussel Ridge Historical Society to build an education center to preserve town history and artifacts. The group has raised $100,000. The building would be located next to the town offices.
Voters gave backing in 2019 but Dave Matthews pointed out fundraising efforts were hampered by the pandemic.
The town will be paying an additional $277,000 increase to RSU 13 with the town's annual costs increasing to $4,535,753. The RSU 13 budget has already been approved and is not part of the municipal budget. The school budget, however, will impact the property tax rate.
The proposed airport ordinance was placed on the warrant through a citizen petition organized by opponents to the airport. The proposed article defines the airport as a non-conforming use in its zone and that "a legally nonconforming airport use shall not be extended or expanded in area, function, impact or capacity."
The petitioners gathered 131 signatures and filed their paperwork to the town on April 5.
In August 2022, residents voted 74-61 to approve a six-month moratorium on any airport projects. Supporters of the moratorium said the halt in new projects would give the town time to put together ordinances to better protect the town from growth at the airport.
An airport advisory committee held meetings but its work was bypassed by the citizen petitioners who contended the direction of the advisory committee was geared toward protecting the airport not the town.
The opponents to the airport decided to seek the moratorium last year after Knox County rejected a proposed interlocal agreement sought by those residents, who argued it was needed to regulate development.
The county, however, said it has no plans to expand beyond the current footprint of the airport and is selling a parcel to the town for a cemetery. The airport purchased a 1.7-acre parcel in December 2022 from the Owls Head Transportation Museum that consisted of three existing buildings with a total of six hangars.
On March 16, U.S. Sens Susan Collins and Angus King, and Rep. Chellie Pingree announced the airport will receive a total of $1,677,812 to make infrastructure improvements. This funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will support the construction of 800 feet of new taxi lane to expand access to the airport’s new hangar area.{/span}
The airport has also received approval from the town for 23 new hangars within the airport perimeter.
The Select Board had negotiated a proposed new interlocal agreement with Knox County, but that proposal was rejected 124 to 14 by Owls Head residents at the June 2021 town meeting. Opponents claimed the 2021 proposal would have taken away rights the town had with the prior agreement, which expired in 2021. That agreement had been adopted 20 years earlier.
An ad hoc committee of Owls Head residents came up with a revamped proposal. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a letter to the County in April 2022 saying it could not accept the proposed agreement because several provisions would take away the control of the airport from Knox County, would unjustly discriminate against airport users and violates FAA rules and grant assurances.
Knox County then rejected the proposal.