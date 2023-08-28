News

Ken Wexler at the Owls Head annual town meeting

Ken Wexler spoke at the Owls Head annual town meeting on Monday evening Aug. 28.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

OWLS HEAD -- A record turnout at the annual Owls Head town meeting Monday night rejected a zoning ordinance to prohibit growth at the Knox County Regional Airport.

The annual town meeting was held Monday Aug. 28 at the Ash Point Community School. There were 223 people who turned out for the meeting, more than the previous record set at the August 2021 town meeting when 209 people attended.

Mike Keating

Mike Keating was elected Monday evening Aug. 28 to the Owls Head Select Board.
Owls Head town meeting

The annual Owls Head town meeting was moderated by Frederick Newcomb.
Gordon Page

Former Select Board member Gordon Page with his grandson Luke Baker at the annual Owls Head town meeting.

