OWLS HEAD -- A record turnout at the annual Owls Head town meeting Monday night rejected a zoning ordinance to prohibit growth at the Knox County Regional Airport.
The annual town meeting was held Monday Aug. 28 at the Ash Point Community School. There were 223 people who turned out for the meeting, more than the previous record set at the August 2021 town meeting when 209 people attended.
The debate on the ordinance lasted for 40 minutes. The meeting lasted nearly three hours with it starting 30 minutes late due to the large number of people attending and signing in to vote.
The vote near the end of the meeting saw 152 people vote against the proposed ordinance with 79 in support of the measure.
After the vote, Airport Manager Jeremy Shaw said "The Knox county airport appreciates the support received tonight to continue the good work Knox County is doing operating one of Maine's premier airports that is sympathetic to our surrounding community's needs. We will continue to invest in projects that minimizes our airport's impact on the Town of Owls Head, and strive to increase their involvement in future planning discussions."
Resident Ken Wexler said the town has been using scare tactics to convince residents to reject the proposed ordinance. He said the town does have a Planning Board and Select Board but that they have ignored town ordinances in the past in connection to the airport. Wexler said the town has allowed the county to do what the county wants.
Lauren Scwartzbaugh said the ordinance was needed to control unchecked growth. She denied that the people for the ordinance were opposed to the airport.
Barbara Roberts said that without the ordinance, the noise level at the airport will become unbelievable.
Charles Faulkingham said the town has a Planning Board and code officer who will review any proposals by the airport. He said it makes no sense for the airport to wait a year to have the entire town consider at a town meeting on projects. He said it was bad from an economic standpoint.
Michael McGuire said the airport is less noisy than it was when MBNA was located in the region with its executive's jets coming in and out of the airport.
"Welcome to living next to an airport," said McGuire who has lived in town for 26 years.
Bruce Colson said the airport has changed for the better over the years.
The proposed airport ordinance was placed on the warrant through a citizen petition organized by opponents to the airport. The proposed article defines the airport as a non-conforming use in its zone and that "a legally nonconforming airport use shall not be extended or expanded in area, function, impact or capacity."
The petitioners gathered 131 signatures and filed their paperwork to the town on April 5.
In August 2022, residents voted 74-61 to approve a six-month moratorium on any airport projects. Supporters of the moratorium said the halt in new projects would give the town time to put together ordinances to better protect the town from growth at the airport.
An airport advisory committee held meetings but its work was bypassed by the citizen petitioners who contended the direction of the advisory committee was geared toward protecting the airport not the town.
The opponents to the airport decided to seek the moratorium last year after Knox County rejected a proposed interlocal agreement sought by those residents, who argued it was needed to regulate development.
The county, however, said it has no plans to expand beyond the current footprint of the airport and is selling a parcel to the town for a cemetery. The airport purchased a 1.7-acre parcel in December 2022 from the Owls Head Transportation Museum that consisted of three existing buildings with a total of six hangars.
In other action at the annual town meeting, Mike Keating was elected to a three-year term the Select Board. He was elected with 139 votes compared to 84 for Russ Kraus. Keating is a graduate of Rockland District High School and moved to Owls Head in 1998.
He succeeds Gordon Page who did not seek re-election. Page had served on the Board since 2018.
Sarah Post was re-elected unopposed to be the town's lone representative on the 10-member Regional School Unit 13 Board for three years. Post was elected last year to fill the remaining one year of an unexpired term.
Bill Leppanen was re-elected without opposition as road commissioner. Adam Philbrook was re-elected without opposition as harbor master. Jeff Smith was elected to the Town Council.
The municipal budget was approved nearly unanimously at $1,310,190, down about 1 percent from the voter-approved 2022-2023 budget. The largest account is public works which was approved at $637,415 which includes solid waste disposal, road work and snow removal.
The general government budget was approved at $421,802.There was some discussion concerning an increase in legal fees which were budgeted at $20,000. The town issued a statement in the town report which stated that "nearly all of this expense is caused by a small but vocal group of individuals , some of whom are not registered to vote in Owls Head." The town stated in the report that the issue due to opposition to the airport.
Resident Ken Wexler, a longtime critic of the airport, said the blame should be on the town which he said has created some "self-inflicted" controversies.
The public safety budget was approved at $240,473.
Residents approved 68 to 52 to take up to $175,000 from the undesignated fund balance for the Mussel Ridge Historical Society to build an education center to preserve town history and artifacts. The group has raised $100,000. The building would be located next to the town offices.
Budget Committee member Bill George said this would consume 20 percent of the town's rainy day fund for an entity that is not part of town government. He said there could be other better uses for the money such as for the fire department and town library.
David Matthews, treasurer for the Historical Society, said the building will be owned by the town and leased to the Society. The organization has raised $100,000. He said most communities in the region have a historical society building to preserve records, photographs, and other artifacts.
Residents approved a new floodplain ordinance that Code Officer Matt Deane was one of the requirements for the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the town to get off probation. FEMA could remove the town from the flood insurance program if Owls Head does not make changes that would prevent the construction of homes in flood zones.
Town voters also approved a new zoning map for the town of Owls Head that corrects some discrepancies when an earlier version was approved in 2017.
Residents also approved of the acquisition of the abandoned "Lighthouse Cemetery" near the entrance to the Lighthouse property. The residents also approved acquiring 2.3-acres of county-owned property on Ash Point Drive that is currently leased by the town for a cemetery.
The town is expected to set its property tax rate next month.
Budget Committee Chair Robert Hirsch pointed out at the town meeting that more than 70 cents of every $1 in property taxes raised goes to Regional School Unit 13. The town will be paying an additional $277,000 increase to RSU 13 with the town's annual costs increasing to $4,535,753. The RSU 13 budget has already been approved and is not part of the municipal budget.
Hirsch said because of the state education funding formula, Owls Head receives no state education aid.