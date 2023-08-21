News

Newly appointed Owls Head Fire Chief Steven "Skip" Hallett receives congratulations from Select Board Chair Gordon Page at the board's Aug. 21 meeting. Select Board member Linda Post looks on.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

OWLS HEAD — After 44 years of leadership by Frank Ross, the Owls Head Fire Department has a new chief.

The Owls Head Select Board voted unanimously Monday, Aug. 21, to appoint Steven "Skip" Hallett as Fire Chief. Ross, who has been on the department for 49 years, has retired.

From left: Newly appointed Owls Head Fire Chief Steven "Skip" Hallett, his son Theodore Hallett and his wife Brooke Harjula Hallett at the Monday, Aug. 21 Select Board meeting.

