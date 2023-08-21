OWLS HEAD — After 44 years of leadership by Frank Ross, the Owls Head Fire Department has a new chief.
The Owls Head Select Board voted unanimously Monday, Aug. 21, to appoint Steven "Skip" Hallett as Fire Chief. Ross, who has been on the department for 49 years, has retired.
Hallett, who has been a member of the Owls Head Fire Department since 1999, was promoted to lieutenant in 2010, and promoted again in 2018 to the rank of captain.
He has been the department's training officer for the past five years. He served on the Thomaston Fire Department from 1995 to 1999, and has served on the call division of the Rockland Fire Department since 2017.
According to Select Board Chair Gordon Page, the search efforts included the creation of a task force of seven individuals who were charged with the responsibility of developing guidelines and qualifications to ensure that objective standards were set in advance of advertising the position, both externally and internally, for the Select Board to use to assist them in their decision making process.
The task force was comprised of Lt. Tim Sternberg and Firefighter Corrie Pritchett, both current members of Owls Head Fire Department; retired Owls Head Assistant Chief Jim Philbrook; former Select Board member Deena Carafelli; former New York Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Lynn Tierney; South Thomaston Fire Chief David Elwell; and Rockland Fire Chief Chris Whytock. The task force received additional support from Knox County Emergency Management Agency Director Candice Richards.
Page said in a news release that the job of appointing the first new fire chief in more than four decades was perhaps the most important thing the current Select Board, which also includes Linda Post and Tom Von Malder, has had to do.
He said that while the applicants who were invited in for interviews were solid individuals, the Select Board could only choose one, and ultimately picked the applicant who met the highest number of desired qualifications, including documented fire service education and state certification.
The Owls Head Fire Department was established by town ordinance as a municipal fire department in 2016. The fire chief is appointed by and reports to the Select Board.
Prior to that, the department was known as the Owls Head Volunteer Fire Company, formed in 1953. During those years the fire chief was elected by the members.
Hallett is employed by Lowe's Companies as a national account manager. He and his wife, Brooke Harjula Hallett, reside in Owls Head and have two adult children.