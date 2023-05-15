News

OWLS HEAD -- Rockland area school leaders made a presentation Monday afternoon to the Owls Head Select Board about the proposed 2023-2024 budget of $36.7 million that will go before district residents at a May 25 meeting.

Town officials voiced frustration May 15 that the state's education funding formula provided no revenues to Owls Head because of the town's high property values. This means the town feels the brunt of any increase in the Regional School Unit 13 budget.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

Recommended for you