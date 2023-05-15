Town officials voiced frustration May 15 that the state's education funding formula provided no revenues to Owls Head because of the town's high property values. This means the town feels the brunt of any increase in the Regional School Unit 13 budget.
"We're between a rock and a hard place. We're screwed," Select Board member Linda Post said. "We're skimp every year. We cut corners. The staff doesn't get the increases they deserve."
Town Budget Committee Chair Robert Hirsch said he hopes that residents will turn out to vote down the budget, noting that residents narrowly rejected it at the polls in June 2022.
Select Board Chair Gordon Page said he was disappointed that the administration was not prepared to answer all the questions posed by the community.
Owls Head resident David Matthews -- who served on the Select Board, and served on the School Administrative District 5 Board including chair of its finance committee -- said he knows school boards do not spend an extra dime more than they have to.
He urged the town to find other similar communities who are harmed by the state's funding formula and create a grassroots movement to convince the Legislature to change the formula.
The proposed $36,680,181 spending package now goes to the residents at a district-wide meeting to be held 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Oceanside High School auditorium in Rockland. Any registered voter of Rockland, Thomaston, Owls Head, South Thomaston or Cushing can attend and vote on the budget. By majority vote at that meeting, cuts or additions can be made or the budget can be approved as recommended.
Whatever budget is approved at that district-wide meeting will be on the Tuesday, June 13 ballot at the polls in each community for a yes or no validation vote.
RSU 13 Superintendent John McDonald said the district budget has been under development since December. He said the budget committee has been meeting and those meetings have been publicized and the public could have participated via Zoom. He said few people from the public participated.
The superintendent said the budget represents a 3.85 percent increase which is the smallest increase in the region and well below the 6 percent inflation rate.
The budget includes an additional fifth-grade teaching position at Thomaston Grammar School due to higher enrollment, a multi-lingual teacher and an occupational therapist for special education. The district is also working to add a pre-kindergarten classroom to serve Thomaston and Cushing students.
McDonald responded to a resident who questioned why anyone should participate at the budget meeting when it was already approved by the school board.
The superintendent said that the residents at the May 25 meeting can add to the proposed budget or reduce it by majority vote.
Select Board member Tom Von Malder said he went to one of the district-wide budget meetings and that it was not worth it because teachers turned out in larger numbers than regular people and approved the budget recommended by the Board.
"Teachers are taxpayers. They have the right to vote," McDonald said.
Owls Head will see the largest increase because it does not receive subsidy under the state education formula. Owls Head is projected to pay nearly $4.5 million for 2023-2024, an increase of $277,000 (6.2%).
Rockland will pay slightly more than $11.1 million for the 2023-2024 school budget, an increase of $176,000 (2.7%). The city manager unveiled his proposed 2023-2024 municipal budget for Rockland which would require no additional property tax dollars to run city government.
Thomaston will pay slightly more than $5 million, an increase of $59,000 (1.2%).
South Thomaston will pay slightly more than $3.7 million, an increase of $116,0000 (3.1%).
And Cushing will pay $4.1 million, and increase of $74,000 (1.8%).
State Rep. Valli Geiger, D-Rockland, discussed during the Owls Head meeting her efforts in the Legislature to change the state funding formula.