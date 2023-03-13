News

owlsheadgrange-1024×564

The former Owls Head Grange Hall.

 By Stephen Betts

OWLS HEAD — The Owls Head Select Board has postponed for five months a plan to solicit bids for sale of the former Grange Hall that also once was a one-room schoolhouse.

The decision to postpone came after a resident, Adra Lovely, spoke before the Board at at its Monday afternoon, March 6 meeting to say a group of citizens were trying to obtain grants to preserve the building.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

