OWLS HEAD — The Owls Head Select Board has postponed for five months a plan to solicit bids for sale of the former Grange Hall that also once was a one-room schoolhouse.
The decision to postpone came after a resident, Adra Lovely, spoke before the Board at at its Monday afternoon, March 6 meeting to say a group of citizens were trying to obtain grants to preserve the building.
This is one of two remaining buildings out of six one-room schools the town had, Lovely said. The other remaining one is used by the fire department. Both are town owned.
"Pictures of the past don't replace the actual buildings," he said.
The Select Board had agreed in July 2022 to seek bids for the former Grange Hall property on Ash Point Drive but had not gotten to the point of determining a minimum asking price. The Board has been scheduled to vote March 6 to make that decision and formally seek bids.
Previously, the Board has said the building is in such disrepair it needs to be demolished. There is little land on the property other than what the building sits on.
Board member Linda Post said March 6 it was great if someone could preserve it but said the structure could be considered a dangerous building. She said there are probably critters living in it.
The Board voted 3-0 to postpone formally seeking bids until Aug. 7 when it will likely set items for the annual town meeting.
The building was originally a one-room schoolhouse — the Head of the Bay School — built sometime between 1828 and the 1850s. The building remained a school until 1943, according to a book by Ed Coffin. The building was then used for decades as a Grange Hall. The historical society later used the property and in the past several years turned the property over the town. The contents of the building have been removed.