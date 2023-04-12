OWLS HEAD — Public service, particularly firefighting, has been part of Frank Ross’ family for generations.
Ross continued that public service when he joined the Owls Head Fire Department in 1974. His father and uncles had also served on the fire department.
Ross became chief in 1979 and has held that post for the ensuing 44 years. Ross announced last week to the Select Board that he will be retiring as chief when his annual term expires in August.
“I’m getting tired,” Ross said. He had back surgery two years ago and recently had a hip replacement.
“While I was off recovering, it felt good not to always have to answer the calls,” he said.
The chief said there have been far fewer fires in recent times compared to when he first joined the department. He credited enforcement of life safety codes and installation of smoke alarms for the dramatic improvement.
The 70-year-old chief will continue to serve his community even after his retirement from the post. Ross said he will continue to serve as emergency management agency director for the town, the town forest and fire warden (which issues burning permits), and manage the stump dump.
The chief job is a full-time job with a part-time pay, he noted. His private sector career had included managing the Bay State/McLoon wharf in Rockland until it was sold to the city of Rockland which converted it into the municipal fish pier in the early 1980s.
He then built his own landscaping business and later started a business making signs for municipalities.
Asked if he would miss responding to fire calls after August, Ross acknowledged he probably would.
Select Board member Tom Von Malder said Ross is also known throughout the community as someone who will step up and help others even if it is not part of his job. Von Malder said Ross has helped him with his sump pump on a couple of occasions.
The chief said he hopes the Select Board will promote from within when the new chief is selected. The municipal department has 21 active firefighters and three fire police staff.
The department became a municipal department in 2017 after previously operating as an independent non-profit association.