Owls Head budget

The Owls Head Select Board meets Friday, July 14, with the Budget Committee to hear the Budget Committee's proposed 2023-2024 municipal budget. Pictured are, from left in back Select Board member Tom Von Malder, Chair Gordon Page, and member Linda Post. In foreground are, from left, Budget Committee member William George, Budget Committee Chair Robert Hirsch, and Town Treasurer Catherine Birmingham.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

OWLS HEAD -- The Select Board got its first look Friday morning of the $1.34 million first draft of a 2023-2024 municipal budget.

Budget Committee Chair Robert Hirsch pointed out during the July 14 meeting that any property tax increase will be the result of increased money going to Regional School Unit 13.

