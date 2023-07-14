The Owls Head Select Board meets Friday, July 14, with the Budget Committee to hear the Budget Committee's proposed 2023-2024 municipal budget. Pictured are, from left in back Select Board member Tom Von Malder, Chair Gordon Page, and member Linda Post. In foreground are, from left, Budget Committee member William George, Budget Committee Chair Robert Hirsch, and Town Treasurer Catherine Birmingham.
OWLS HEAD -- The Select Board got its first look Friday morning of the $1.34 million first draft of a 2023-2024 municipal budget.
Budget Committee Chair Robert Hirsch pointed out during the July 14 meeting that any property tax increase will be the result of increased money going to Regional School Unit 13.
The municipal budget is proposed at $1,340,956, a 1.4 percent increase from the approved 2022-2023 budget of $1,322,224.
The town will be paying an additional $277,000 increase to RSU 13 with its annual costs increasing to $4,535,753. The RSU 13 budget has already been approved and is not part of the municipal budget. The school budget, however, will impact the property tax rate.
The Select Board said once the municipal budget is finalized and the town knows what the overall valuation for the town will be, it will decide how much surplus to use to reduce a property tax hike.
The largest account is public works which is proposed at $650,868, a decrease of about 4 percent from the approved 2022-2023 budget. This includes $282,000 for town roads, and about $300,000 for waste and demolition debris disposal.
The protection budget -- which includes the fire department and ambulance budget -- is proposed at about $244,000, a decrease of about $10,000. This includes $113,265 for ambulance service which is contracted with Rockland.
Issues touched upon during the Friday meeting were increased legal expenses and money for the library.
The town has spent nearly $16,000 on legal costs for 2022-2023 which is nearly $6,000 more than budgeted. The Select Board suggested increasing that budget line to $20,000.
The Budget Committee and Select Board said they would like to see specific financial figures from the library before deciding how to contribute to the independent organization which is not a town department.
The town contributed $3,000 last year to the library.
Select Board member Linda Post said she expects the town will see significant increases in new valuations. Those increases will help lower the tax rate for the overall town.