OWLS HEAD --The Select Board voted Monday afternoon to appoint a committee to review possible changes to the town's form of government which could lead to the creation of a town manager post.
The Select Board also voted April 24 to have voters decide at the town's regular town meeting on a citizen-initiated petition that would further regulate the Knox County Regional Airport.
The date for the annual town meeting has not been scheduled but is typically in late August.
In regard to the proposed "town manager task force," the Board voted to appoint former longtime town employee Pam Curtis, longtime zoning board Chair Rodney Mason, retired educator and newspaper editor Michael McGuire, former Select Board and school board representative David Matthews, and conservation committee chair Kathryn DerMaderosian to the committee.
The committee is being tasked to come up with recommendations by May 1, 2024. Any proposals would not take effect unless approved by the residents at a town meeting.
Select Board Chair Gordon Page said the creation of a town manager post would not take away the authority of the residents who would still vote on budgets and ordinances at town meeting.
At a previous meeting, Select Board members mentioned how the administration of municipalities is becoming more complex.
Mason said at a March 20 meeting that he leans toward supporting creating a manager post. He said the town is growing and facing many issues and that not having a professional manager could get the town into trouble.
Select Board member Linda Post said at that March 20 meeting that Owls Head had lost its small town feel and that this was sad. Post said there are so many people who have become “suit happy.”
In regard to the citizen petition for ordinance changes, the Board voted 3-0 to place it on the regular town meeting.
The Board took no action on a competing set of ordinance changes proposed by the Owls Head Airport Advisory Committee. Page said the town's attorney has recommended that the citizen petition be acted on first and that both proposals should not go on the same town meeting warrant.
Page noted there were conflicts between the town proposals. He said he wished that the citizens group would meet with the airport advisory committee and try to "bang out" a compromise so that only one proposal would go to residents.
The petition asks to enact an ordinance to specifically say “legally nonconforming airport use shall not be extended or expanded in area, function, impact or capacity.” In addition, an airport would not be an allowed use in any of the zones but acknowledges that it exists there because of zoning at the time it was created.
Resident Lynn Chaplin contended that the changes are needed because the airport wants to expand and have control of land-use issues. She said talking to the county was like talking to a blank wall.
Page said there is a concern that the changes would take the authority away from the town Planning Board and code enforcement officer and require any changes or proposals at the airport to come before a town meeting.
Chaplin also maintained that the airport would not need to go to a town meeting for everything such as if they wanted to add two parking spaces.
The petitioners gathered sufficient signatures which have been verified, Page said. Petitioners needed to gather at least 99 signatures — 10 percent of the residents who voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election
Last August, residents voted 74-61 to approve a six-month moratorium on any airport projects. Supporters of the moratorium said the halt in new projects would give the town time to put together ordinances to better protect the town from growth at the airport.
The Owls Head Airport Advisory Committee began working on new ordinances after the moratorium was approved.
Knox County Administrator Andrew Hart said March 22, “We are investigating this (new petition), and may have a statement to issue when we’ve completed our research.” At the April 24 meeting, Hart said the county would wait to see if the ordinance changes are approved before making further comment or actions.
Owls Head Code Enforcement Officer Matthew Deane spoke at the March 23 airport advisory committee meeting and voiced concern about the proposed changes in the petition. He urged the town to have its attorney review it.
The code officer called it spot zoning. He also questioned how an ordinance could not include an existing activity, like an airport, in any of the zones.
The opponents to the airport decided to seek the moratorium last year after Knox County rejected a proposed interlocal agreement sought by those residents, who argued it was needed to regulate development.
The county, however, said it has no plans to expand beyond the current footprint of the airport and is selling a parcel to the town for a cemetery. The airport purchased a 1.7-acre parcel in December from the Owls Head Transportation Museum but that consisted of three buildings with a total of six hangars.
The airport has also received approval from the town for 23 new hangars within the airport perimeter.
The Select Board had negotiated a proposed new interlocal agreement with Knox County, but that proposal was rejected 124 to 14 by Owls Head residents at the June 2021 town meeting. Opponents claimed the 2021 proposal would have taken away rights the town had with the prior agreement, which expired in 2021. That agreement had been adopted 20 years earlier.
An ad hoc committee of Owls Head residents came up with a revamped proposal. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a letter to the County in April 2022 saying it could not accept the proposed agreement because several provisions would take away the control of the airport from Knox County, would unjustly discriminate against airport users and violates FAA rules and grant assurances.
Knox County then rejected the proposal.
In other action at the April 24 meeting, the Select Board voted to create a committee to come up with recommendations on the qualifications for the next fire chief. Longtime Chief Frank Ross announced earlier this month he would be retiring as chief by the end of August.
At the April 24 meeting, Page announced he would not seek re-election to the Board. He said he would not be interested in the town manager post but simply wanted to fully retire.