The Owls Head Select Board met Monday afternoon April 24.

 By Stephen Betts

OWLS HEAD --The Select Board voted Monday afternoon to appoint a committee to review possible changes to the town's form of government which could lead to the creation of a town manager post.

The Select Board also voted April 24 to have voters decide at the town's regular town meeting on a citizen-initiated petition that would further regulate the Knox County Regional Airport.

