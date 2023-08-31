News

Rockland City Hall

Photo by Stephen Betts

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND —As the deadline approaches for municipal candidates to file nomination papers to get on the ballot, no one has yet stepped forward to represent Rockland on the regional school board.

The deadline to file papers at the city clerk's office with at least 100 signatures of registered voters is Friday, Sept. 8.

adam ackor.jpg

Adam Ackor
Kaitland Callahan

Kaitland Callahan
Nate Davis

Nate Davis
Ian Emmott

Ian Emmott
maclellanruf.jpg

Louise MacLellan-Ruf

