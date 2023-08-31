ROCKLAND —As the deadline approaches for municipal candidates to file nomination papers to get on the ballot, no one has yet stepped forward to represent Rockland on the regional school board.
The deadline to file papers at the city clerk's office with at least 100 signatures of registered voters is Friday, Sept. 8.
There is one three-year seat representing Rockland on the Regional School Unit 13 Board that is up for a vote. That is held by Carol Bachofner who announced she will not seek reelection.
Rockland has five representatives on the 10-member RSU 13 Board.
Five people have taken out papers for two seats on the Rockland City Council. As of Thursday Aug. 31, only former Councilor Nate Davis of Fulton Street has filed papers to qualify for the Nov. 7 ballot.
Also taken out papers are incumbent Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf of Pacific Street, former Councilor and local contractor Adam Ackor of Old County Road, local businessman Ian Emmott of Talbot Avenue, and political newcomer Kaitlin Callahan of Willow Street.
Callahan works locally on a substance use treatment team as a recovery partner.
"I’m passionate about the work I do, and I spend a lot of my free time doing advocacy work in the community as well," she said.
She is also a fiber artist. She has lived in Rockland for six years. She is married and has two children.
There are two three-year seats up for election, one held by MacLellan-Ruf and the other by Councilor Sarah Austin. Austin has announced she would not seek re-election.
There are also two five-year seats up for a vote on the Rockland Port District. Incumbent Matthew Ondra has taken out papers. The other seat is held by William Hathaway.