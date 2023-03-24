ROCKLAND --Oceanside High School’s drama troupe is set to perform Saturday, March 25 at the state drama festival.
The Oceanside troupe won the regional meet in the Class B division on March 11 at Camden Hills Regional High School in Rockport. The students won with the play “13 Ways To Screw Up Your College Interview” by playwright Ian McWethy.
The play is a comedy about to college recruitment administrators looking to enroll one more student. What they find out, is that job might be harder than they think.
Students who won individual awards were Olivia VanBuskirk – Set Design; Anna Siletti – All Festival Cast (Acting role “Interviewer 1”); Ava Carpenter – All Festival Cast (Acting role “Lily”); and Isabella Navarro – All Festival Cast (Acting role “Kelly”).
Students have four minutes to set up the stage with their set. Students must perform the show in under forty minutes. Students must strike the set in under four minutes.
Oceanside High School will be competing this weekend at Ellsworth High School against seven other schools for a chance to win the State class B title. Oceanside will perform 1 p.m. Saturday March 25 at Ellsworth High School.
The director is Oceanside High School drama teacher Matthew Curtis who took over the drama program this school year following the retirement of Alison Johanson who founded the program. Curtis is a graduate of Rockland District High School and was a member of the drama program.
The cast includes INTERVIEWER 1 Anna Siletti, INTERVIEWER 2 Ashe Gould, HAROLD Rhys Jones, KIMBERLY Scout Bookham, PRODUCER Harmony Withe, MARIA/JEFF Liam Burlingham, BRET Lyric Murgita, LILY Ava Carpenter, MELVIN Cade Davis, KELLY Isabella Navarro, EVE/JASON/EMILY Michael Corriveau, ELIZABETH Alyssa Griffin, BEN Richard Rantala, STAGE MANAGER Mac Hobbs, COSTUME DESIGNER, ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER Anna Siletti, ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER Richard Rantala, PROP MASTER Alyssa Griffin, THEATRE TECHNICIAN Ivyrose Moores, SET DESIGN Olivia VanBuskirk, SET DRESSING Michael Corriveau, Ashe Gould, and Anna Siletti.