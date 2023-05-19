The addition of a modular building at Oceanside Middle School in Thomaston was given approval Tuesday evening May 16 by the Thomaston Planning Board.
The proposed addition of two modular buildings at Oceanside High School in Rockland is scheduled to go back before the Rockland Planning Board next month.
Regional School Unit 13 was given approval by Thomaston to erect a 123-by-60-foot modular building at Oceanside Middle School, Code Enforcement Officer Rene Dorr said. That building would consist of eight classrooms. The information technology department would also relocate to that building from the basement of the McLain School in Rockland where it has been for many years.
Once that relocation is completed, the school district plans to turn the McLain School over to the city of Rockland.
In regard to the high school addition, RSU 13 was directed by the Rockland Planning Board in April to provide additional information including on drainage and landscaping. The Board will review the project again on Tuesday, June 6.
If the application is deemed complete, the Rockland Board would then likely schedule a site visit and formal public hearing when final approval could be given.
RSU 13 plans to have two buildings erected on the grounds of Oceanside High School at 400 Broadway. One would be a six-classroom 106-by-60 foot building for special education, and the other would be a 68-by-60-foot classroom building for adult education.
The modular buildings will not connected to the existing high school. The modulars would be erected in the area where the skate park had been located. The skate park was removed near the end of 2020. The city had leased the space for the skatepark when it was built in 2002. The park was removed because of its deteriorated condition.
RSU 13 Superintendent John McDonald said May 18 the plan is to begin work on the projects both in Thomaston and Rockland in July. The district had been planning to have the buildings ready for occupancy in February 2024.
Nadler Modular of Suffern, New York was awarded the bids to erect the modulars at both the high school and middle school for a total of $3 million.